NORTH WILDWOOD — Police are warning residents about reports of a coyote seen in the shore town.

“Coyotes are opportunistic feeders, and pet owners should use caution when letting out your cat or dog,” reads a post on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday. “As a precaution, please keep your indoor/outdoor cats inside for next several days. When walking your dogs, remain vigilant to your surroundings, and keep them close to you.”

Coyotes have lived in Cape May County for many years, with breeding populations south of the Cape May Canal and sightings of the animals in other areas. On the barrier islands, fox, raccoon and opossum tend to be more common.

This winter, Cape May police issued a similar warning on social media about coyotes and foxes. In 2005, a coyote was blamed in the death of a small pet dog in Lower Township.

North Wildwood police suggest caution, but not panic, saying coyotes are best left alone.

“Coyote attacks on people are very rare, as they are mostly skittish of people. However, families with small children should be cautious,” police said. “Do not attempt to feed or approach the coyote, as they may carry infectious diseases.”

New Jersey was not part of the historic range of coyotes. According to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, the first recorded coyote sighting in the state occurred in 1929, in Lambertville in Hunterdon County. The animals have since been documented in 400 municipalities in all 21 counties.

The animal resembles a wolf or a German shepherd.

Some of the responses posted to the notice on Facebook were facetious, with one writer saying, “He’s just trying to live his best life as a Wildwoodian,” while another asked if it was chasing a road runner.

Others offered advice, such as a commenter who wrote, “The coyotes have been here for years. I’ve seen them mostly in off season. They are more afraid of you than you are off them. Please don’t start the hysteria. This is nothing new. Keep your domesticated animals on leash (it’s the law anyway) at the beach to avoid interactions with seals and coyotes.”