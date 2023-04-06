NORTH WILDWOOD — City police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give people the opportunity to get rid of their expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs April 22.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Police Department at 901 Atlantic Ave., people will be able to drop off their drugs. The service is free, and no questions will be asked about where the drugs came from, police said in a news release.

These Take Back events are intended to reduce medication abuse and keep medication out of the wrong hands, police said.

Last fall, Americans turned in 647,163 pounds of prescription drugs at more than 4,300 sites operated by the DEA and state and local law enforcement partners.

People also can dispose of vape pens or other e-cigarette devices, but the batteries must be removed from the devices before turning them in, police said.

For more information, visit deatakeback.com.