North Wildwood police seeking help locating missing woman

North Wildwood police on Friday are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
Police said 34-year-old Nicole (Nikki) Abadie, 35, was last seen Dec. 14 and was reported missing Tuesday. She is described as white, about 5 feet, 5 inches, and 105 pounds with black hair and green eyes.
Abadie's last known address is in Whiting, Ocean County, and was last seen in Hammonton. She has not been seen in North Wildwood, police said, however she frequents the Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township areas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wildwood Police Dispatch at 609-522-2411 or by texting TIP NWPD followed by your message to 888777.
