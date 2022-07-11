North Wildwood police seek missing teen

NORTH WILDWOOD — Police are looking for a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl they say was last seen in the city on Sunday.
Kaylee Mehaffey is white, about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has light brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.
Mehaffey, who primarily lives in Harleysville, Montgomery County, has been known to often visit the Wildwoods' Boardwalk.
She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt that featured a pink-and-blue circle on the back, burgundy shorts, brown sandals and possibly wearing a white ball cap that says "Shippensburg Field Hockey."
Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact city police dispatch, at (609)-522-2411, or use the TEXT-A-TIP option by texting TIP NWPD, followed by a message, to 888777.
