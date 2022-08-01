North Wildwood police seek information on suspect

NORTH WILDWOOD — Police Sunday released an image of a suspect in a motor vehicle theft they said took place around 4 a.m. Saturday near 100 East 10th Avenue.
Police released the image on Facebook and Twitter, asking for any available information.
“If anyone has any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please contact the North Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-2411 or email our Detective Division at detectives@nwpd.org, officers said in the posted statement. Tips can also be made anonymously by using the department’s TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD, followed by the message, to 888777.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
