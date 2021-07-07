 Skip to main content
North Wildwood police say man stole bag off beach
North Wildwood police say man stole bag off beach

NORTH WILDWOOD — A Wildwood man was arrested Monday after stealing a bag from the beach, police said.

At 12:11 p.m., officers received a report of a bag stolen off a beach chair on 12th Avenue, police said in a news release. 

Officers Dominic DeMusz and Christopher Pollack scoured the area and saw the suspect, Keith Press, 18, walking off the beach and attempting to hide behind a grill in the 500 block of East 17th Avenue, police said.

Upon further investigation, police found Press had stolen two other beach bags.

Press was charged with theft and sent to the Cape May County jail.

The North Wildwood Beach Patrol assisted.

— Molly Shelly

