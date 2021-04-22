North Wildwood Planning Board supports massive bayfront project

NORTH WILDWOOD — In two unanimous votes Wednesday, the city's Planning Board supported a multimillion-dollar, multibuilding project that will reshape the city’s bayfront.
At the heart is Marina Bay Towers, built just over 20 years ago and opened as affordable housing for seniors. The property has spent at least 15 of those years mired in litigation.
Mayor Pat Rosenello, who is a member of the Planning Board, said the proposed project is the only way forward at the site and for the handful of residents who still live in the existing building. He said no one could be proud of what exists at the site now.
“It’s obvious. It’s blatant. It’s in complete disrepair,” he said. “This is the only viable way to get that building, that property rehabilitated. It’s been litigated. It’s been beat to death in public and in courts.”
The owner of the property has maintained that the only way to fund repairs to the senior housing units is to allow market-rate residential units to be sold at the site. He has often cited damage from Superstorm Sandy, but both members of the public and members of the Planning Board said at the meeting that there were problems at the property before 2012.
On Wednesday, Owner Paul Cocoziello called repairing the senior housing units the primary motivation for the project. Of the 143 units in the building, 29 are occupied. Some of the residents attended the meeting in support of the proposal.
“I’d like to see this thing passed. I’d like to see him go forward and get done. Let him fix the place up. Let him go. Let’s get it done,” said Marina Bay resident James McGrath. “Let the man do what he wants to do. Let him build whatever he wants, so that we can go on and live our lives happy.”
According to testimony presented to the board, plans call for the renovation of one floor of the existing building first. Cocoziello said that work will not need to wait for a state permit under the Coastal Areas Facility Review Act, so it could start as soon as approvals are in place.
The current residents would move to that floor once it is completed and remain in the building while further construction continues. Under the approved plan, an additional story will be added to the building at 610 New York Ave., to allow for two-floor penthouse apartments. Under the plan, the completed building will have 105 affordable housing units and 60 units to be sold at market rate.
But the application goes well beyond the existing building, with expansive new construction at the site as well as proposed renovations to the existing marina. With work planned in phases, the application includes renovations and expansion to the existing boathouse, an additional 56-foot-tall retail and apartment building being described as a lighthouse, and a marina club and 333-seat restaurant to include a rooftop pool.
The board also gave preliminary site plan approval to a second high-rise to be built next to the existing building, on a crushed-shell lot currently used to store boats for the marina. That building will include 144 residential units, four levels of parking underneath and a two-story penthouse at the top. Plans are for those to be sold as condo units, with 60 to be used as “condo/hotel” units to be rented through a central management company.
It was close to midnight when the Planning Board gave preliminary site plan approval to that project. It will still require final site plan approval and CAFRA permits before work can begin.
Some board members expressed concerns about the plans. Board member Bill O’Connell wanted to ensure the new restaurant did not open until the bulkhead and the Boardwalk along the boat slips were repaired, saying what exists there now is hazardous.
“We’ll repair and renovate the Boardwalk. We concede that it’s not in good shape now,” said attorney Sal Perillo, representing the applicant.
But Cocoziello said he could not take on too many repairs at the start of the project, for fear that it could make the numbers less attractive to investors.
Neighbor Jaqueline McDade described the condition of the docks at the marina as in dangerous disrepair, and others said plans for retail space in the original building never came to fruition. That space along New York Avenue is now being used as an indoor staging area for repair work in the building.
While neighbors described the proposal as massive, stating they were worried about parking, increased traffic and increased flooding, several of the board members described the proposal as beautiful.
There also were concerns about the available parking from board members. But the application meets the city’s parking requirement for the zone, which does not require additional parking spaces for the restaurant or retail areas. In fact, the application only requests three variances, which board members described as minor.
The application meets the requirements outlined in a zoning amendment approved by City Council last year, part of settling the long-running litigation.
Rosenello said the board was doing little more than rubber stamping the agreement approved by the courts.
“Could we deny it tonight? Sure. You know what that’s going to do? Another six months, eight months, 12 months of litigation, we’re going to end up right back here, and it’s going to be the same project or another project the city might like even less,” Rosenello said. “This is the best chance that the tenants have to have their homes rehabilitated.”
