North Wildwood Planning Board supports massive bayfront project

“I’d like to see this thing passed. I’d like to see him go forward and get done. Let him fix the place up. Let him go. Let’s get it done,” said Marina Bay resident James McGrath. “Let the man do what he wants to do. Let him build whatever he wants, so that we can go on and live our lives happy.”

According to testimony presented to the board, plans call for the renovation of one floor of the existing building first. Cocoziello said that work will not need to wait for a state permit under the Coastal Areas Facility Review Act, so it could start as soon as approvals are in place.

The current residents would move to that floor once it is completed and remain in the building while further construction continues. Under the approved plan, an additional story will be added to the building at 610 New York Ave., to allow for two-floor penthouse apartments. Under the plan, the completed building will have 105 affordable housing units and 60 units to be sold at market rate.