North Wildwood Mayor: St. Patrick's Day parade was 'never' intended
North Wildwood Mayor: St. Patrick's Day parade was 'never' intended

031818_nws_nwstpats 14

The 2018 North Wildwood St. Patrick's Day parade

 Charles J. Olson / for The Press

North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello on Monday took to Facebook to confirm the city will not be holding a St. Patrick's Day parade despite earlier reports.

"North Wildwood NEVER intended to host our normal St. Patrick's Day event with our Commemoration and Parade as we have done for many years," Rosenello said in the post. "Rather, we had been in discussions with several Irish-American organizations who had expressed an interest in hosting the event this year."

North Wildwood's Recreation and Tourism Department previously announced in February that the parade would be held as scheduled.

The mayor added that the Anglesea Irish Society and the Cape May County Division 1 of the Ancient Order of Hibernians will host a Catholic Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday at Wildwood's St. Ann Church. The mass will include pipe and drum brigades, Irish music and gospel readings.

With St. Ann being the largest Catholic church in the state, it can welcome 1,000 socially-distanced guests, Rosenello said.

"Whether you are a full time resident, a second home owner or a visitor," Rosenello said. "I look forward to seeing you around town in the coming months as we look forward to the coming summer and hopefully the end of this COVID crisis."

