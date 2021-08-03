North Wildwood joins chorus of concern over juvenile behavior this year

“They realize the cops can’t do anything to them, and certain kids are taking advantage of the situation. You add alcohol and marijuana to the mix and take away officers’ ability to curtail it, and nobody should be surprised at the outcome,” Rosenello said.

Last winter, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a package of bills legalizing cannabis, following overwhelming support of a November referendum. It included limits on how police handle underage possession of both alcohol and marijuana, restricting searches of those underage and limiting the punishment to curbside warnings.

Critics argue that the law essentially legalizes underage drinking and cannabis consumption.

Police can still make arrests in assaults and other serious crimes. That’s what happened in North Wildwood. According to Rosenello, two juveniles face charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy in connection with the fight over the Fourth of July weekend.

All of those involved are from out of town, he said. Because of the age of those involved, no names were released.

There were other fights reported in town.

“Some of them have been more significant than others. We’ve had eight assaults on juveniles in North Wildwood since Memorial Day,” Rosenello said.