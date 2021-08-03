North Wildwood joins chorus of concern over juvenile behavior this year

NORTH WILDWOOD — A fight involving juveniles over the July 4 holiday continues to reverberate in North Wildwood, with residents raising concerns about out-of-control young people at a recent City Council meeting.
“We had people come in over a couple of juvenile assaults, where teenagers have gotten into fights with other teenagers,” North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said on Monday.
He described a situation similar to those reported in other shore communities this summer, in which youthful exuberance crosses the line into disruptive behavior. Residents and officials in several beach resorts, including Ocean City, Avalon and Beach Haven, have complained about large crowds of rowdy teenagers this year.
It’s a perennial complaint at the Jersey Shore, but many say this year is different.
“There are two factors. These kids have been locked up for a year and a half. Suddenly, they’re set free. They’re going to have a lot of extra energy,” Rosenello said.
He also pointed to a state law approved over the winter that curtails how police interact with juveniles. The idea is to keep juveniles out of the criminal justice system over minor offenses, but several area officials, including Rosenello, say directives from Trenton have tied the hands of local police.
The longtime North Wildwood mayor said teenagers are well aware of the new restrictions, which could mean criminal charges for police officers who exceed the guidelines.
“They realize the cops can’t do anything to them, and certain kids are taking advantage of the situation. You add alcohol and marijuana to the mix and take away officers’ ability to curtail it, and nobody should be surprised at the outcome,” Rosenello said.
Last winter, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a package of bills legalizing cannabis, following overwhelming support of a November referendum. It included limits on how police handle underage possession of both alcohol and marijuana, restricting searches of those underage and limiting the punishment to curbside warnings.
Critics argue that the law essentially legalizes underage drinking and cannabis consumption.
Police can still make arrests in assaults and other serious crimes. That’s what happened in North Wildwood. According to Rosenello, two juveniles face charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy in connection with the fight over the Fourth of July weekend.
All of those involved are from out of town, he said. Because of the age of those involved, no names were released.
There were other fights reported in town.
“Some of them have been more significant than others. We’ve had eight assaults on juveniles in North Wildwood since Memorial Day,” Rosenello said.
He was not sure how that compared to other summers, but said it did not seem excessive considering the thousands of young people in the resort every day in the summer. He added he was not aware of any serious injuries.
It was the incident in July that brought residents to the City Council meeting, with some speakers raising concerns about the juveniles, Rosenello said. But he said there was little the city could do in the face of the statewide rules.
“There is nothing we can do at the local level to countermand what the state is doing,” he said.
Police can charge juveniles in serious incidents, including those involved in fights. In fact, state guidelines require officers to intervene in incidents where someone may be hurt. But Rosenello said some incidents would have been “nipped in the bud” when police saw minors with alcohol or marijuana.
“That typical proactive policing doesn’t happen anymore,” Rosenello said. He believes there is more disorderly conduct and brazen behavior from some juveniles this year.
