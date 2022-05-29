North Wildwood honors Lost 74 Navy sailors in Run to Remember

NORTH WILDWOOD — While Memoria Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer at the Jersey Shore, for scores of runners and walkers, it was an opportunity to honor area residents’ sacrifices.

The fifth annual Run to Remember was held Sunday in North Wildwood. More than 200 people registered, mustering around the starting line at the 15th Avenue lifeguard station off the Boardwalk to participate in the 5K run or 1-mile walk.

The event was held in honor of U.S. Navy Seaman Patrick Corcoran and the Lost 74, a group of sailors who died while serving on the USS Frank E. Evans during the Vietnam War in 1969. All proceeds from the day were to be used to benefit veterans.

Tom Corcoran, Patrick’s brother, organizes the run each year. He reflected on the support the city and people from throughout the South Jersey area were giving to his brother and other local service members.

“What the City of North Wildwood does to have this event is encouraging to me, to us, I should say, and what the sponsors and others have done to support this is just so encouraging,” Corcoran said.

“It’s a good event. It’s all for a good cause,” added Suzanne Meissler, Patrick and Tom’s sister.

North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello spoke to the runners and walkers just before the race began, praising the Corcoran family for its service and for bringing people together.

“This is a great event,” Rosenello said. “North Wildwood has always honored our veterans. You’re honoring us and our veterans by being here.”

Liam Munz, a 26-year-old resident of Wildwood, crossed the finish line first with an official time of 17 minutes, 40 seconds.

Munz, wearing star-spangled shorts, said he was happy to be able to race for a patriotic cause.

“It’s a beautiful day to support our armed forces, to commemorate their sacrifice for this country,” Munz said. “It’s very patriotic, so I really appreciate being able to support that and doing something I love at the same time.”

Ray Bandura, a 58-year-old Philadelphian who finished first in his age group according to his official chip time of 23:54, said he regularly looks out for races to support veterans. He said he was registered to participate in the Murph Challenge in honor of the late Navy SEAL Lt. Michael Murphy.

For some of the race’s top finishers, the cause of the race was close to them.

Emma Schmincke, a 13-year-old from Haddon Heights, Camden County, finished first in her 14-&-under age group, with a time of 21:33, despite it having been her first-ever 5K. Patrick Corcoran would have been Schmincke’s great uncle.

Other runners out at the event were similarly happy to be able to race in the spirit of Memorial Day.

Mike Poskanzer, 61, was visiting the Jersey Shore from Orlando, Florida. He and partner Marie Poskanzer wore shirts honoring the platoon that his brother-in-law fought with during Operation Desert Storm.

Kevin Bowes, a 32-year-old from Delaware County, Pennsylvania, has multiple relatives who served in the military, including his father-in-law and grandparents. He said he heard about the 5K Sunday morning and decided it would be a fun way to pass the morning for a good cause.

Carly Campana, of Wilmington, Delaware, said she was looking for opportunities to run.

“I’ve been getting back into 5Ks since having my children, so it was just something that was convenient this weekend, but also something that was meaningful for a lot of people,” Campana said.

A special flagThe inspiration comes from Patrick Corcoran’s burial flag, which his late father had asked Tom to fly once a year. In July 2016, the flag was briefly stolen, with the community rallying around to find and recover the flag two weeks later. Tom Corcoran said the experience helped him learn more about veterans and the difficulties they can face, leading him to start the race. It has been held each year from 2017 through 2022, except when it had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After learning more and more about what veterans went through, I decided to try to give back and started the run and the walk,” Tom Corcoran said.

The Lost 74 of the USS Frank E. Evans, including Patrick Corcoran, died on June 3, 1969, after colliding with the USS Melbourne during war games exercises in the South China Sea. They had been fighting off the coast of Da Nang, having just returned from the war zone to restock ammunition. Tom Corcoran said that Patrick was the youngest sailor that day, only 19.

The Lost 74 do not have their names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., because they were not in a war zone at the time of their deaths. He said that the members of the New Jersey Congressional delegation, as well as former President Barack Obama, have endorsed his efforts to add the names to the wall, but leaders at the U.S. Department of Defense have refused.

“It’s an absolute disgrace. It makes me nauseous every time I have to talk about it,” Corcoran said.

Several veterans turned out to show support for the race. Mike Seidenburg was with a group of mostly retired police and firefighters who helped raise the flag. A Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, Seidenburg said he was glad to see people come together to commemorate Memorial Day.

“It’s a beautiful thing, with everybody here,” Seidenburg said.

Among those appreciative of the nice weather Sunday were 5K runners Michele and Dennis LaScala, 70 and 72, respectively, of Caldwell, Essex County. Although the couple had already participated in several Runs to Remember, the race Sunday was unique for Dennis LaScala, who finished his last round of chemotherapy Thursday.

“Especially in a world that seems so divided, these type of things unify us, to make us see the how important it is, the value of life, the value of camaraderie and friendship,” LaScala said. “Those are the things I think that stand for what America is – freedom, freedom of course, but also to help each other.”

Tom Corcoran said that he was still hopeful for the names to be added to the memorial and was glad people came to support his brother and the Lost 74.

“Those boys deserve it,” Corcoran said. “We are going to continue to do everything in our power to get those 74 boys’ names on the wall.”

The race Sunday was not the last patriotic event being held in North Wildwood. The city is scheduled to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the North Wildwood Gold Star Families Memorial at 10 a.m. Monday.

