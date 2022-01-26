North Wildwood fire sends one to hospital

NORTH WILDWOOD — One occupant of a home that caught fire in the city Wednesday was transported to an area hospital, fire officials said.
Firefighters said they saw smoke when they arrived at the home in the 200 block of East 24th Avenue. The fire was contained to the building's exterior but damaged the home's first-floor apartment, fire officials said.
Two people inside the home were evacuated and were evaluated for smoke inhalation. One was transported to the hospital.
Fire officials did not provide the person's condition.
The fire is being investigated by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office.
