North Wildwood church unveils Homeless Jesus sculpture

NORTH WILDWOOD — On a bench outside the United Methodist Church is a bronze sculpture of a sleeping homeless man covered in blanket, his face and arms obscured. His feet, which stick out, bear the marks of crucifixion: the only indication of his identity.

The sculpture, a replica of the famous Homeless Jesus created in 2013 by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz, was unveiled Saturday during a ceremony at the church.

Resident and parishioner Jim Wheaton, 89, said he was pleased to see the sculpture finally completed.

“I think it’s an asset to the community, and I hope it will develop some more religious beliefs,” Wheaton said.

His son, Ed, 63, also of North Wildwood added, “I think it’s great to have it here.”

“It will increase awareness for people who live on the margins, which in a resort, that sometimes gets forgotten about,” the younger Wheaton said.

Bringing it to the community was the work of Pastor Kate Aaronson, who first encountered a replica of the sculpture while on vacation in Madrid.

Aaronson said the sculpture was based on the Bible verse Matthew 25:40, “What you do unto the least of these, you do unto Christ.”