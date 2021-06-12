North Wildwood church unveils Homeless Jesus sculpture

NORTH WILDWOOD — On a bench outside the United Methodist Church is a bronze sculpture of a sleeping homeless man covered in blanket, his face and arms obscured. His feet, which stick out, bear the marks of crucifixion: the only indication of his identity.
The sculpture, a replica of the famous Homeless Jesus created in 2013 by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz, was unveiled Saturday during a ceremony at the church.
Resident and parishioner Jim Wheaton, 89, said he was pleased to see the sculpture finally completed.
“I think it’s an asset to the community, and I hope it will develop some more religious beliefs,” Wheaton said.
His son, Ed, 63, also of North Wildwood added, “I think it’s great to have it here.”
“It will increase awareness for people who live on the margins, which in a resort, that sometimes gets forgotten about,” the younger Wheaton said.
Bringing it to the community was the work of Pastor Kate Aaronson, who first encountered a replica of the sculpture while on vacation in Madrid.
Aaronson said the sculpture was based on the Bible verse Matthew 25:40, “What you do unto the least of these, you do unto Christ.”
“I found it incredibly compelling and moving as a representation of Christ, and not only that (but) of those who are marginalized,” Aaronson said. “To put something like this out here explains the good news of the Gospel, and it also tells people who we are as a church.”
Replicas of the sculpture have been placed in more than 100 locations across the world, including the Vatican. Schmalz has said the intention of the sculpture is to challenge people.
Dozens of community members and church patrons gathered on Central Avenue on Saturday morning for the unveiling. Among them were Mayor Patrick Rosenello, members of the Lazarus House, a nondenominational emergency food pantry, and the Living Waters Veterans Memorial Chapel in Wildwood, which provides support and assistance to veterans,
Rosenello said he grew up a block from the church.
“This particular church has never been as vibrant as I’ve seen in the last couple of years,” he said, crediting Aaronson, who came to the church about a year and a half ago. “I see so much more activity here."
Rosenello, who is Catholic, said that Homeless Jesus will serve as an obvious reminder of the crosses every person bears, especially those suffering from mental illness.
“There’s a lot of people who bear crosses that we don’t see,” he said.
He said if the sculpture can inspire residents and visitors to be compassionate and helpful to others, than it has done its job.
Aaronson said she hopes for the same.
“If you can see god in the marginalized, it changes the dynamic, I think,” she said.
Ninety-five-year old Kay Letton, of Cape May Court House, who has been coming to the church longer than any other parishioner, said it was an honor for Homeless Jesus to be in North Wildwood.
Parishioner Jen Fox, of North Wildwood, said she hopes seeing the sculpture will bring attention to the missions in the community and call on them to be more compassionate.
“Kates done a wonderful job,” Fox said. “She’s worked very hard to make it happen.”
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
