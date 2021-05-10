North Wildwood builds a beach one truckload at a time

NORTH WILDWOOD — Bob Gill watched from an observation deck on 7th Avenue on Thursday as crews reshaped his neighborhood beach.
The North Wildwood resident was in the same spot the day before, as heavy equipment took a massive pile of sand lining a beachfront walkway and spread it across the badly eroded north end.
“This is something I think every kid dreamed of doing,” he said while watching the massive trucks load up with sand to distribute near the tide line.
Not long ago, a heavily planted dune protected much of the stretch between the end of the Boardwalk at 16th Street north. North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello described it as a maritime forest, and longtime visitors will recall dense patches of cedar, bayberry and other plants set on tall sand dunes.
“The entire thing has been wiped out,” Rosenello said recently. Now, the area has little beach at all. The city has spent close to $4 million to bring about 375,000 cubic yards of sand from the beach in Wildwood, in a process called “back passing.” Back passing involves taking sand from one section of a beach, where it has naturally gathered, and moving it to a section where erosion is occurring. As part of the process, incoming waves drive more sand back, filling in the areas where the sand was removed.
“They don’t even miss it. The areas we took it from have already filled back in,” he said.
Crews stockpiled the sand along the bulkhead over the winter, forming a sizable hill that is now being spread along the tideline. That portion of the project began about a week ago, he said. The work will be substantially completed by Memorial Day, Rosenello said, with some clean-up and grading to be completed after the busy holiday weekend.
It will be nice to have a beach in the area for the summer visitors, he said, but the primary motivation is protecting the city from storm damage. He said the area has lost beach each year for about 20 years. This is the fifth straight year the city has trucked sand back in. The work will happen again next year, if needed, he said, but the city wants a longer-term solution.
“There are physical limitations to how much sand you can move by truck,” he said. “We need a beach nourishment project to the tune of a million-plus cubic yards of sand.”
According to Rosenello, every beach community in New Jersey now has a commitment from the Army Corps of Engineers to replenish eroded beaches, except the Wildwoods. In Wildwood and Wildwood Crest, beaches continue to accumulate, leaving North Wildwood as the only town that needs a federal beach project that can’t get one.
“The Wildwoods are the only piece from Cape May to Sandy Hook that are not under a federal beach nourishment project,” Rosenello said.
He said the city is lobbying the state and federal government about bringing a beach project to North Wildwood.
“We’re not going to let them abandon their responsibility. We’re not going to stand idly by and let that happen,” he said.
Last fall, a spokesman for the Army Corps of Engineers said there is a federal beach project in the works for the area, but that the process takes time.
“We’re currently in the final design stage and our team is working through the necessary steps in order to construct the project as soon as possible,” read a statement from the Philadelphia district of the Army Corps.
Dr. Stewart Farrell, the founder of the Coastal Research Center at Stockton University, described North Wildwood near Hereford Inlet as the area of most concern in the region in terms of beach erosion.
There was a state beach project completed in 2009, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency funded a project after Superstorm Sandy in 2012, Rosenello said. But in the winter, {span}enough erosion had occurred that {/span}the high tide slapped the stone revetments along the beach at the north end of his community.
When the work is completed, there will be about 150 feet of beach in the narrowest section, Rosenello said.
“It’s not huge, but it’s enough,” he said.
Signs and orange netting keep people off the beach while the work continues. On a cool, sunny May morning, one person allowed his dog to charge up the big sandy hill and several bike riders and walkers paused to watch the work continue.
“We’re trying to thread the needle between the worst of the winter storm season and the beginning of the summer tourism season,” Rosenello said. “We’re moving a whole lot of sand.”
