North Wildwood builds a beach one truckload at a time

Crews stockpiled the sand along the bulkhead over the winter, forming a sizable hill that is now being spread along the tideline. That portion of the project began about a week ago, he said. The work will be substantially completed by Memorial Day, Rosenello said, with some clean-up and grading to be completed after the busy holiday weekend.

It will be nice to have a beach in the area for the summer visitors, he said, but the primary motivation is protecting the city from storm damage. He said the area has lost beach each year for about 20 years. This is the fifth straight year the city has trucked sand back in. The work will happen again next year, if needed, he said, but the city wants a longer-term solution.

“There are physical limitations to how much sand you can move by truck,” he said. “We need a beach nourishment project to the tune of a million-plus cubic yards of sand.”

According to Rosenello, every beach community in New Jersey now has a commitment from the Army Corps of Engineers to replenish eroded beaches, except the Wildwoods. In Wildwood and Wildwood Crest, beaches continue to accumulate, leaving North Wildwood as the only town that needs a federal beach project that can’t get one.

