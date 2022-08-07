North Wildwood, Atlantic City shine a light on National Lighthouse Day

NORTH WILDWOOD — It was a chance to shine a light on South Jersey history.

About two dozen people gathered at the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse on Sunday to celebrate National Lighthouse Day. The audience listened to a presentation about the inlet and lighthouse along with speeches from state and federal guests of honor.

North Wildwood historian W. Scott Jett spoke about the importance of the lighthouse to the city and its residents. He praised those who have worked to maintain the lighthouse and hosted National Lighthouse Day.

State Sen. Mike Testa, R-Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, spoke at the ceremony. He praised the fixture’s role in history and highlighted it as an important part of his district’s history.

“Today’s celebration pays tribute to the important role which lighthouses plays in the history of our country and out state and the values of safety, heroism and American ingenuity which they represent,” Testa said.

For much of the ceremony, Jett focused on what happened to the lighthouse and inlet during World War II. He said that in July 1942 a nationwide order was issued to extinguish all lighthouse beacons on the East Coast to keep them from aiding German U-boats patrolling the Atlantic Ocean. The lighthouses remained in the dark until May 1945, after the defeat of Nazi Germany on VE Day.

Robert O’Neil, then the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse keeper, joined the Navy and went out on patrol. Volunteers tried to maintain the property while the inlet and lighthouse grounds were used by Coast Guard auxiliary patrol. The beach had been covered in oil by damaged ships.

“It was something that my mother used to tell me you just got used to in those years because that’s what was happening right off shore,” Jett said.

The person who featured most prominently in the ceremony was Carlyle Dennis, who served as the commander of the Hereford Inlet Lifeboat Station from 1951 to 1958. During World War II, Dennis served in the Coast Guard and eventually received the rank of lieutenant. Jett described Dennis' time fighting in the Pacific Theater and how he was recognized for his valiant service.

“I’ve never seen Carlyle Dennis’ name in the headlines, I’ve never saw him on the front page of a paper, but if there’s anyone who’s a hero in the eyes of the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse community, it’s Carlyle Dennis," Jett said.

Diana DeNote, Dennis’ granddaughter, was in the audience Sunday. She donated a photograph of her grandfather to be hung inside the lighthouse.

“I can feel him next to me,” DeNote said of her family's legacy. “And I feel like he’s looking down from heaven.”

Patrick Murphy, the former Under Secretary of the Army and a former Pennsylvania congressman, spoke at the ceremony honoring the lighthouse. As the first Iraq War combat veteran to serve in Congress, Murphy said the story of Dennis particularly resonated with him. He thanked those who served in the military and celebrated the role of the lighthouse.

“This Hereford Inlet Lighthouse is a guiding light to this community and for so many that reside here,” Murphy said.

The history and specifications of the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse are laid out on its website. While whalers and sailors had been using the inlet itself since the 17th century, the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse was established in May 1874.

A storm in August 1913 severely damaged its foundation at the spot where it had stood for more than 39 years. The lighthouse was then moved 50 yards west to its current location.

It ceased active use until 1964 — nine decades after its opening. North Wildwood eventually secured a lease to the lighthouse from the state Department of Environmental Protection in 1982 and organized its restoration.

The Coast Guard continues to actively use the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse as a navigation aid for sailors.

Stacey Friedman, a North Cape May resident, was in attendance Sunday. She recalled how she used to visit the lighthouse with her mother and how landmarks like the lighthouse were importing to building a family community in North Wildwood.

“We’re more than a town, we’re more than North Wildwood. We’re a family community, and that’s what it should be here," Friedman said.

National Lighthouse Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 7. The date commemorates when President George Washington in 1789 signed the Lighthouse Act into law, creating federal oversight of lighthouse operations and maintenance.

While national in scope from the outset, the holiday’s origin does have roots in South Jersey, according to the website of the United States Lighthouse Society. Jett said that U.S. Rep. William J. Hughes, who represented several South Jersey counties, was a leading advocate for the joint resolution of Congress that first created the holiday in 1988. The date was chosen so that the first National Lighthouse Day could be celebrated on the bicentennial of the 1789 Lighthouse Act.

The designation was only for the year 1989. Jett said he hoped South Jersey state and federal politicians would continue to push for the day to be proclaimed every year.

The ceremony held at the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse on Sunday was originally scheduled to take place during National Lighthouse Day in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are other big plans in store for the lighthouse. Jett said he was looking forward to National Lighthouse Day 2024, which will be the year of Hereford Inlet Lighthouse’s 150th anniversary.

“That light shined in my bedroom when I was growing up, one white flash every 10 seconds on the wall above my bed,” Jett said. “And I wouldn’t change that for anything. That was always like someone was watching out for you.”