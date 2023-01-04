North Wildwood asks state for $20M in damages in continuing fight over dunes

NORTH WILDWOOD — In the latest volley in the battle between the city and the state Department of Environmental Protection over dune projects, city officials say they filed a motion seeking $20 million in damages from the state.

A statement from the city Wednesday alleged ongoing failure on the part of the DEP to provide meaningful shore protection.

The claim, filed Wednesday, is in response to a Dec. 6 suit filed in Superior Court seeking an injunction against the city for constructing a bulkhead on the beach.

There have been disagreements for years between the city and the DEP over how to deal with rapidly eroding beaches and dunes in the city. But things heated up after an October storm brought new erosion, badly damaging the dune at 15th Avenue.

City officials said they would address the steep cliffs on the dunes and install a bulkhead to protect the city against more storms this winter.

The DEP did not approve emergency permits to work on the dunes, and also told the city not to move forward on a plan to install a bulkhead in that area. Mayor Patrick Rosenello said he would do what was necessary to protect property and lives in his community, regardless of the state’s position.

He kept up the heat in a statement released Wednesday.

“Our answer and motion for a counterclaim is a damning indictment of the incredible lack of professionalism and scientific integrity at the NJDEP,” Rosenello said.

He accused the DEP of relying on survey work from someone without a license using armature survey equipment in denying the emergency authorization for the dune work.

DEP spokesperson Larry Hajna said Wednesday there would be no comment on pending litigation.

But letters released from the DEP stated that North Wildwood’s proposed efforts could do more harm than good.

“In the spirit of partnership, we again remind the city that taking perceived ‘self-help’ measures, including the destruction of dunes or other regulated coastal resources, the unauthorized installation of bulkheads, or other regulated activities without required DEP review or permits, is a violation of the state’s environmental laws, some of which carry severe monetary and other penalties,” DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette wrote to Rosenello on Dec. 1.

According to city officials, the counterclaim, and answer to the DEP’s request for an injunction, included details from Stewart Farrell, who recently retired from Stockton University’s Coastal Research Center, calling him the state’s leading expert on coastal erosion.

“Dr. Farrell has confirmed that the beach and dune area in and around 15th Avenue in North Wildwood has seen the highest rate of beach and dune erosion of any site in the state of New Jersey going all the way back to the mid-1990s,” reads a statement from North Wildwood.

“Here we are dealing with a real-life emergency that has the potential to put public safety at risk and damage public and private property, and the NJDEP has the unmitigated gall to base their decision on the issuance of an (emergency authorization) on survey data collected by an unlicensed individual using equipment that is no better than a phone app,” Rosenello said. “This useless information was then used by a so-called scientist at Stevens Institute to produce a report that is the definition of junk science. Our answer is also an indictment of NJDEP’s refusal to recognize an emergency that is of its own doing.”

Sand dunes in the city were hit hard in October as the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed the region, cutting steep cliffs in some areas. A significant portion of dune was swept away at 15th Street.

At the time, Rosenello said the city would act quickly to address the situation and protect the city from future storms. The state Department of Environmental Protection gave emergency authorization for some of the work but told North Wildwood not to touch the dunes and declined emergency authorization for a permanent bulkhead.

In December, the state asked the Superior Court to step in, filing a lawsuit to request a temporary injunction ending the work. Judge Michael J. Blee told North Wildwood officials to appear in his courtroom Jan. 17 to show why the injunction should not be imposed.

Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating. New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from an October storm in defiance of a state order not to do so. And the town, North Wildwood remains defiant: It says it will place material to build a prohibited bulkhead on the sand next week and promises it will build the wall if a storm predicted for this weekend causes the temporarily repaired dune to collapse. The state says there is no imminent danger to communities near the beach and warns that the work North Wildwood wants to do could actually make future erosion worse.

In October, staff with the DEP said the department granted emergency authorization for 20-foot segments of concrete barrier from 15th Avenue to 16th Avenue, but not the other work, saying that did not qualify for emergency approval and instead would need to go through the usual reviews before approval.

A federal beach replenishment project has been in the works for the area for years but has been held up over ongoing negotiations over plans to create a sand dune stretching the length of the beachfront of the Wildwoods.