North Wildwood a sea of green for Irish Festival

NORTH WILDWOOD – Olde New Jersey Avenue in North Wildwood was a sea of green under a deep blue September sky Saturday as thousands turned out of the Fall Irish Fest.
There were vendors, food, drinks, music and plenty of green T-shirts on the warm afternoon.
Crowds packed the closed road, browsing items for sale, dancing and enjoying the afternoon.
— Bill Barlow
PHOTOS from the Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood
