North Main Street School students receive gifts

Students at the North Main Street School in Pleasantville received gifts donated by Hawkes Family Businesses on Dec. 21.
The nine-year tradition was originally created to bless first grade students in one classroom but has since expanded to include a gift for each student at the school.
Christopher Hawkes delivered hundreds of gifts, just in time for the school's Christmas celebration.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.