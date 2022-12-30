 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Main Street School students receive gifts

Nazareth and Asiyah 4th grade elves from North Main Street School IMG_2799.jpg

Nazareth and Asiyah, fourth grade students at Pleasantville's North Main Street School, pose with their presents.

 Deborah Delahant, provided

Students at the North Main Street School in Pleasantville received gifts donated by Hawkes Family Businesses on Dec. 21.

The nine-year tradition was originally created to bless first grade students in one classroom but has since expanded to include a gift for each student at the school.

Christopher Hawkes delivered hundreds of gifts, just in time for the school's Christmas celebration.

