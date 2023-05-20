EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A North Cape May woman was struck by a pick-up truck that fled the scene Friday, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department said.
Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on English Creek and Ocean Heights avenues at approximately 8:30 p.m. and discovered Jacklyn Reinhart, 24, laying in the middle of the roadway. She was transported by Egg Harbor Township Emergency Medical Services to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with significant injuries, said the police department.
Traffic was diverted for approximately two hours while Sgt. Ed Stearns, Officer Nick Poletis and Officer Nate Lahr of the Traffic Safety Unit investigated the crash.
Police reported Reinhart was struck by a large pick-up truck that fled toward Hamilton Township on Ocean Heights Avenue without stopping. The truck was black or dark colored with an elevated suspension, oversized wheels and tires, as well as all tinted windows.
People are also reading…
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the who can help identity the truck is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Traffic Safety Unit at (609) 926-4045.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.