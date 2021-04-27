North Cape May winery feeds thousands amid pandemic

WEST CAPE MAY — Drive onto the property at Willow Creek Winery & Farm and you undoubtedly will think you’re on a southern estate.
Rows of vineyards, a chicken coop and farmers harvesting crops dot the property.
Toward the back of the farm, at the winery’s event space, the kitchen on a recent Wednesday morning was overrun with trays of lasagna and chicken parmigiana, cooked and ready to be shipped out.
The meals are going to organizations that feed those in need. The New Jersey Farmers Cooperative, a nonprofit through the winery, has been quietly pushing out meals for about 18 months. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it has been ramping up operations and, since March 2021, pushing out thousands of meals per week.
“The pandemic pushed this stuff through the roof,” said Brian Barker, executive chef at the winery.
Pans were being picked up later that day to go to a local food bank. Everything is fully cooked when it goes out the door. All the individual needs to do is heat it up.
Barker said it feels good to help people as he had no idea how great the need was.
“I knew there was a need, but it’s mind blowing,” he said. “It’s kind of sad in a way.”
The cooperative’s mission is to help “N.J. farmers, artists and artisans survive and thrive through shared use of resources, education and cooperative marketing,” its website states.
By restoring historic homes and giving new life to acres of farmland, the nonprofit “reinvigorates the community as a whole by making farming and small business more accessible to people of color, women and youth.”
Gov. Phil Murphy highlighted the cooperative’s efforts during a COVID-19 briefing last month and said the cooperative was awarded a grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s new Sustain and Serve New Jersey Program.
The funding “will allow it to purchase 150,000 meals from local restaurants across South Jersey to feed families who need a helping hand.”
In February, the NJEDA announced it would award $14 million in grant money to 27 organizations through the Sustain & Serve New Jersey program. The program helps restaurants that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic purchase 1.5 million meals from at least 160 New Jersey restaurants in at least 69 cities in 12 counties.
All of the money to purchase food came from the cooperative, which will be reimbursed by the grant, according to Barbara Wilde, the cooperative’s director and owner of Willow Creek. She did not know how much grant money she was awarded.
In March, the first month it ramped up operations, the cooperative prepared and sent out about 56,000 meals. In April, Wilde anticipated making 70,000 meals.
Many of the meals go to faith-based groups and homes for the elderly, but anyone who is in need can get a meal, she said.
“And the meals are already made,” Wilde said. “The food bank is great where you get a box of cereal and fruit and vegetables, but some of these people don’t have the means to actually make a meal. If you give them food that’s tasty, healthy and you can put in the fridge and heat some up, you get fed right away.”
Her operation has mostly been through word of mouth, and it spread fast.
“The amount of food insecurity is shocking,” she said, adding some organizations ask for 50 meals while others ask for 8,000.
The cooperative’s mission is to help individuals get into farming and business ownership. The business incubator will be held at nearby LeGates Farm, which Wilde recently purchased. Other projects include a teaching farm, community gardens and an apprenticeship program for farming and historic restoration.
The incubator will be for farmers, gardeners, artisans and more and will help them implement a business plan and help them start and grow their business. The incubator plans to help those who were recently incarcerated, in recovery or homeless get back into the workforce. It helps battered women find jobs as well, Wilde said.
“If you teach people skills like restoration, carpentry, all that kind of stuff ... there’s a job forever down here,” she said. “And if you teach people how to grow, feed themselves and how to market themselves, then they can support themselves. Don’t give a man to fish ... yes, sometimes you have to feed them in the beginning, but then teach them how to fish.”
For Wilde, it’s all about helping people.
“I have put my heart and soul in creating a positive property that people can come to and feel good,” she said. “I like to see people do well. My idea is you give them some tools, you give them something so that they can do well.”
For more information or to get involved, head to Njfarmerscoop.com

