North Cape May winery feeds thousands amid pandemic

Many of the meals go to faith-based groups and homes for the elderly, but anyone who is in need can get a meal, she said.

“And the meals are already made,” Wilde said. “The food bank is great where you get a box of cereal and fruit and vegetables, but some of these people don’t have the means to actually make a meal. If you give them food that’s tasty, healthy and you can put in the fridge and heat some up, you get fed right away.”

Her operation has mostly been through word of mouth, and it spread fast.

“The amount of food insecurity is shocking,” she said, adding some organizations ask for 50 meals while others ask for 8,000.

The cooperative’s mission is to help individuals get into farming and business ownership. The business incubator will be held at nearby LeGates Farm, which Wilde recently purchased. Other projects include a teaching farm, community gardens and an apprenticeship program for farming and historic restoration.

The incubator will be for farmers, gardeners, artisans and more and will help them implement a business plan and help them start and grow their business. The incubator plans to help those who were recently incarcerated, in recovery or homeless get back into the workforce. It helps battered women find jobs as well, Wilde said.