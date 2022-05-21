North Beach Mini Golf is the Inlet's newest ace

ATLANTIC CITY — At least 200 people visited North Beach Mini Golf during its grand opening Saturday.

Now the second mini golf location in the city and the Inlet section's newest addition, more than 50 people were in attendance for the course's ribbon cutting.

The grand opening party offered guests free pizza, Rita's water ice, Philly pretzels, live entertainment and gift giveaways.

Among those in attendance were Mayor Marty Small Sr., Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, Assemblyman and former Mayor Don Guardian, Miss Atlantic County Region Brooke Feldman and Orange Loop developer Pat Fasano.

"North Beach Mini Golf is amazing," said Small, adding the oceanside location and views added to its charm. "We welcome anyone at any time that wants to come into our city to invest."

Mike Lopez, a local media personality known as "AC Mike," emceed the event.

"This is what we need in Atlantic City," said Lopez, who added the Inlet, although underdeveloped, had the city's best views and affordable beachfront properties.

Brothers Mike and Nick Intrieri, who moved to Atlantic City in 2020, are the owners of North Beach Mini Golf.

"There's only one mini golf course in Atlantic City, but there's 20 in other places like Ocean City," said younger brother Mike Intrieri, 34, talking about why he opened North Beach.

Intrieri has been a developer in the city since 2016.

"I'm a believer in Atlantic City. There's a lot of great opportunities for everyone," he said.

North Beach Mini Golf is one of the Inlet Boardwalk's first new businesses in 20 to 30 years, said Intrieri, who noted he was lucky to find the property.

The course's 18 holes include three on the deck, five under the deck and 10 out in the open. It features real bourbon barrels, an Atlantic City rowboat and other aesthetic touches.

Former Inlet resident Chris Filiciello, 40, came out to Saturday's grand opening with his three boys Christopher John Jr., Mateo and Miguel Angel.

It was all three of his sons' first time mini golfing, he said.

"I was always hoping for more activities for our kids," said Filiciello, of Little Egg Harbor Township. "It was smart to put the golf course next to a playground where kids are."

Filiciello, who used to live right by the golf course, said it was a great addition to the area, noting the Inlet was a hidden jewel in the city and more people should visit it.

North Beach Mini Golf also does bike rentals, hosts private parties and events, and sells light snacks and beverages from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, visit northbeachminigolf.com.

