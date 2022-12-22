 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Press of Atlantic City is partnering with AllSeason Solar who is sponsoring 1000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Nonprofits awarded COVID-19 relief grants from Community Foundation of South Jersey

  • 0
Carousel business icon.jpg

China's abrupt lifting of stringent Covid-19 restrictions could result in an explosion of cases and over a million deaths through 2023, according to new projections from the US-based Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

HADDONFIELD — Five local nonprofits are set to get a slice of $101,000 being awarded to 20 different organizations as part of a new round of COVID-19 response money from the Community Foundation of South Jersey.

With its seventh round of funds, the CFSJ, which fundraises to help nonprofits around the region, 173 grants worth $1,169,500 have been given to organizations serving Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean, and Salem counties.

Twenty nonprofits total are included in the latest round, CFSJ said on Thursday.

The five nonprofits are:

  • Eastern Service Workers Association – Pleasantville, $5,000
  • Gilda’s Club of South Jersey – Linwood, $3,000
  • Hands Up Silent Theatre – Millville, $5,000
  • Lazarus House Ministries – Wildwood, $5,000
  • Our Future First – Millville, $3,000

People are also reading…

Most of the grants are for lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to closures, cancellations and reshaping business models, CFSJ Executive Director Andy Frazier said on Thursday.

“To date, nearly 300 funding requests from nonprofit partners across the region have been received totaling more than $4,000,000,” Andy Fraizer said in a statement. “From that total, the review committee has considered 235 submissions for funding.

CFSJ launched its COVID-19 Response Fund in March 2020, around when the coronavirus began spreading quickly throughout the state. Since then, CFSJ has raised nearly $1.3 million for the fund, exceeding its $1 million initial goal.

"Nonprofit organizations are where people turn to in times of need,” said Wanda Hardy, chairperson of the Foundation’s Programs and Services Committee.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Atlantic City delays choice of developer for Bader Field

Atlantic City delays choice of developer for Bader Field

Atlantic City had been set to choose a development proposal Wednesday centered on high-end sports cars for an historic former airport property. But it has dropped those plans after New Jersey officials asked them not to take the vote. City officials say they remain committed to the project involving a race course for top-end cars, and housing for their owners. But the delay opens the door or at least buys more time for a competing proposal by a Philadelphia developer looking to create a water-intensive development inspired by the canals of Amsterdam.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

AI will 'decide the winners of the second space race'

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News