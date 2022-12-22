Nonprofits awarded COVID-19 relief grants from Community Foundation of South Jersey

HADDONFIELD — Five local nonprofits are set to get a slice of $101,000 being awarded to 20 different organizations as part of a new round of COVID-19 response money from the Community Foundation of South Jersey.
With its seventh round of funds, the CFSJ, which fundraises to help nonprofits around the region, 173 grants worth $1,169,500 have been given to organizations serving Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean, and Salem counties.
Twenty nonprofits total are included in the latest round, CFSJ said on Thursday.
The five nonprofits are:
- Eastern Service Workers Association – Pleasantville, $5,000
- Gilda’s Club of South Jersey – Linwood, $3,000
- Hands Up Silent Theatre – Millville, $5,000
- Lazarus House Ministries – Wildwood, $5,000
- Our Future First – Millville, $3,000
Most of the grants are for lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to closures, cancellations and reshaping business models, CFSJ Executive Director Andy Frazier said on Thursday.
“To date, nearly 300 funding requests from nonprofit partners across the region have been received totaling more than $4,000,000,” Andy Fraizer said in a statement. “From that total, the review committee has considered 235 submissions for funding.
CFSJ launched its COVID-19 Response Fund in March 2020, around when the coronavirus began spreading quickly throughout the state. Since then, CFSJ has raised nearly $1.3 million for the fund, exceeding its $1 million initial goal.
"Nonprofit organizations are where people turn to in times of need,” said Wanda Hardy, chairperson of the Foundation’s Programs and Services Committee.
