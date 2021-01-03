Nonprofit working to provide blue light glasses for Atlantic City students learning virtually during pandemic

“Imagine all the kids right now whose vision is fine, but now who’s to say they go back to the doctor and they have terrible vision from the strain in their eyes,” Bennet said.

Officials at the American Academy of Ophthalmology argue there is no evidence showing blue light from electronic devices is harmful or damaging to eyes, advising instead to take frequent breaks, reduce brightness settings and using artificial tears to lubricate dry eyes.

‘Thanksgiving to Go’ event becomes sit-down dinner in Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — A local nonprofit is gearing up for its third and final year of treating the…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But those steps are just not practical for young people, Bennet said, who might be apt to take breaks during virtual learning, but stare intently at screens for video games and social media for hours on end.

“The blue light is addictive, if you ask me,” she said. “No one wants to pull their eyes away.”

Owens said that eye strain has affected her, too, as well as her young daughter, Journey.

“I know how I’m feeling, being in front of a computer, and I know how my kid feels,” she said, explaining that new tools need to be available.

But it’s an expensive undertaking, Bennet said. Age and gender play a role in the size and fit of the glasses.

The project could cost $35,000 when it’s all said and done, she said.