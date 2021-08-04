Nonprofit donates hundreds of sneakers to Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — More than 200 pairs of sneakers were given to the kids at the local Boys and Girls Club by a New Jersey-based nonprofit, with help from Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper.

"When we got to hand each kid a new pair of sneakers, their eyes just lit up," Kim Nitzky, president of Getz Movin, said in a statement. "They put them on immediately, it’s the best feeling."

More than 100 pairs of shoes were donated by Harper.

"Bryce Harper was just amazing," Nitzky said. "He told me he is so thankful to be in a position where he can help make these kids smile."

Friday was the third time Getz Movin had donated sneakers to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City and the first time donating the shoes in person, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since launching in 2018, the organization, which was founded by Nitzky and four of her family members, has given out more than 1,000 pairs of new sneakers to children across South Jersey.

“It’s a true accomplishment,” said Matthew Getzoff, co-founder of Getz Movin. “But we have big goals and hope to reach a million kids or even more.”