Nonprofit donates hundreds of sneakers to Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY — More than 200 pairs of sneakers were given to the kids at the local Boys and Girls Club by a New Jersey-based nonprofit, with help from Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper.

"When we got to hand each kid a new pair of sneakers, their eyes just lit up," Kim Nitzky, president of Getz Movin, said in a statement. "They put them on immediately, it’s the best feeling."

More than 100 pairs of shoes were donated by Harper.

"Bryce Harper was just amazing," Nitzky said. "He told me he is so thankful to be in a position where he can help make these kids smile."

Friday was the third time Getz Movin had donated sneakers to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City and the first time donating the shoes in person, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since launching in 2018, the organization, which was founded by Nitzky and four of her family members, has given out more than 1,000 pairs of new sneakers to children across South Jersey. 

“It’s a true accomplishment,” said Matthew Getzoff, co-founder of Getz Movin. “But we have big goals and hope to reach a million kids or even more.”

Stephanie Getzoff, chief financial officer and co-founder of Getz Movin, said the organization's mission is to give kids and teens in need the opportunity to access a healthy lifestyle and confidence by having appropriate footwear. 

“As a mom to three teens, I know how quickly kids grow and how expensive new sneakers are, but I also know their importance. If kids don’t have sneakers that fit, it’s difficult to participate in gym class or after school sports,” said Stephanie Getzoff. “Having sneakers that fit is an essential part of living a healthy lifestyle and being confident at school.”

Stephanie Koch, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, said the donation was a great way to ring in the upcoming school year.

"This generous partnership felt like a party at the Teen Center last Friday, as our children were fitted and gifted with brand new sneakers," Koch said.

