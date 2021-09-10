 Skip to main content
Nonprofit AC Pride to debut with drag show Sept. 26
Nonprofit AC Pride to debut with drag show Sept. 26

ATLANTIC CITY — A new nonprofit focused on the local LGBTQ community will hold its first event Sept. 26.

AC Pride will host an afternoon with drag performer Lady Bunny from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at Anchor Rock Club, 247 S. New York Ave.

AC Pride is dedicated to the health and well-being of the LGBTQ community in the Atlantic City area. The free event is open to anyone vaccinated and older than 18. Masks are required.

For more information, call Laurie Greene at 609-404-0999.

— Press staff reports

