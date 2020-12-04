Nominees to Pinelands Commission held up by controversial practice of 'senatorial courtesy'

Testa, who was elected in November 2019, called Jackson “a roadblock for multiple Cape May County projects” and the supporter of “an out-of-the-mainstream, environmental agenda, driven by national organizations that have little concern or understanding of the broader needs of 1st District residents.”

Jackson said he was not surprised by Testa’s opposition.

“He didn’t like my being honest and voting the truth,” said Jackson, the former mayor of West Cape May. The senator, Jackson said, is among those politicians “who, if you’re not going to do what they tell you to do, don’t want you.”

He dismissed Testa’s evacuation concerns.

“If you look at the numbers (regarding evacuation), Cape May is doing fine,” Jackson said. “If you look at the real time saved (from a completion of Route 55), it’s not worth the money.” He added, “The existing infrastructure, if it were upgraded, would not have a problem evacuating Cape May County.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}