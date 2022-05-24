Nominee wants to build trust in Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

The attorney recently nominated to be the next Atlantic County prosecutor made it to his mid-40s without being a coffee drinker, until a friend introduced him to cold brew, and he became a convert.

“I did law school without it,” said William E. Reynolds, 48, of Absecon at an interview at a coffee shop on Friday. “I’m a naturally excited guy. I wake up ready to go.”

Reynolds is hoping to bring his energy and his experience as a municipal prosecutor in several towns, including Ventnor and Galloway Township, to the top law enforcement position in the county.

It’s a balancing act, he said, but at the local level, he made it his mission to give everyone entering municipal court as positive an experience as possible, while seeking justice.

“My job as municipal prosecutor was often to get people to agree to do something that was against their interest and then thank me,” he said.

That might mean pleading guilty to a charge, or agree to mediation, he said, with the goal of achieving justice.

According to the state website, “it is from their experience in the Municipal Courts that most people base their conclusions about the quality of justice in New Jersey.”

Municipal Courts handle “motor vehicle and parking tickets, minor criminal offenses (for example, simple assault and bad checks), municipal ordinance offenses (such as a dog barking or building code violations) and other offenses, such as fish and game violations,” the site says.

The goodwill his work created led to his nomination now, he believes, with politicians on both sides of the aisle supporting him.

A political independent, both former Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic; and State Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic advocated for his nomination and celebrated when it happened.

“Mr. Reynolds has a proven record as an excellent municipal prosecutor,” Mazzeo said Monday. “He will take that experience with him as the next Atlantic County prosecutor.”

The State Senate, which next meets on Thursday, must vote on his confirmation.

“The Governor’s nominee is well-regarded, respected by officials on both sides of the political aisle, and committed to protecting local residents and ensuring safe neighborhoods,” Polistina has said.

As county prosecutor he will handle major crimes, something he has not done before.

“I know there will be a huge learning curve for me,” Reynolds said, estimating it will take him three to six months to get up to speed. “I will lead the discussion and take input from the entire leadership team and people working on each case.”

From his first day on the job he will ask each staff member at the Prosecutor’s Office to tell him three things that can be done to improve the office.

“I’m walking in from outside, I’m not going to pretend to know better than them,” Reynolds said.

A big part of his job will be to build trust with all communities in the county.

“Black and brown — everybody across all spectrums — Muslim, Hindu, I have to build trust with everybody,” he said.

The opioid addiction crisis and mental health issues are major challenges for the prosecutor, as well as “in some aspects there being no down side for some people to be committing crime,” he said. “We need a mindset that we’re all in this together, starting with the children in every community.”

When it comes to bail reform, which eliminates bail and only jails those who present a risk to the community while they await trial, Reynolds said there is no easy answer.

“It can be good or really bad,” Reynolds said. “The judge lets them out, they go and get a job and pay their bills and child support and are a productive member of society. It’s great for that person and his family.

“It’s horrible for the victim of the fifth crime of another guy that got out,” he said. “I don’t think a blanket statement either way is really fair.”

The facts of each case will determine if his office would seek jail for a defendant awaiting trial, he said.

“By no stretch of the imagination do I envision just letting people go,” he said.

But he has seen how easing up on targeted prosecutions has been good for society.

In 2018 then Attorney General Gurbir Grewal sent out a directive giving municipal prosecutors the authority to negotiate any criminal case involving marijuana.

That gave Reynolds more ways to help people.

“We had discretion to amend or dismiss, based on the individual’s circumstances. It took the handcuffs off municipal prosecutors,” Reynolds said. “I started creating my own programs.”

A Stockton University student never in trouble with the law before might come into court in Galloway, he said, on charges of possessing a small amount of marijuana.

“I got to give that kid a break, to earn dismissal with a good report card, community service and work letter from an employer,” Reynolds said.

“What does giving that kid a criminal record do? It ruins his life,” he said.

Reynolds is divorced, and his ex-wife and he co-parent their twin sons, now 12. He coaches them in hockey and lacrosse, and they have played hockey all over the world, including in Moscow.

“They now play on a team out of Middletown, the New Jersey Titans,” Reynolds said. “We’re a nationally ranked team in the top 12.”

Staying healthy for his sons is a priority, something Reynolds first realized when his older brother had a massive heart attack at age 55 in 2018.

His brother survived, but Reynolds said his father, who had been a big smoker and coffee drinker, died of a heart attack at age 55.

His brother’s scare changed his life focus, Reynolds said.

“We saw our own mortality,” Reynolds said of himself and his three older brothers. “It put a lot into perspective.

The event refocused him on his career, allowing him to see his job as a municipal prosecutor in several towns, including Ventnor and Galloway Township, in a new light.

“I said I have a position I could make a difference in people’s lives,” Reynolds said. “That’s why I’m sitting here. I have affected so many people in a positive way.”

Reynolds, if confirmed, will replace former Acting Prosecutor Cary Shill, who has been in the job since former Prosecutor Damon Tyner resigned last year under pressure from lawsuits and ethics charges.

Several former staff members sued the prosecutor’s office and Tyner, alleging gender discrimination, retaliation and other illicit behavior. That lawsuit has been moved to Cumberland County.

The tumult in the office has left some scars, he said, which he intends to heal.

“A great leader brings people to an organization,” he said. “A bad leader sends them to the exit.”

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

