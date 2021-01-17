Nominations open Sunday for Press' Young Leaders scholarship awards

A worldwide pandemic, a social justice movement and a contentious national election: If the past 10 months have proven anything, it is the importance of leadership nationally and locally.

The Press of Atlantic City believes real leadership is fostered at an early age, which is why each year, we celebrate the high school seniors in our community who have exemplified what it means to be a Young Leader.

The sixth annual Young Leaders awards are now open for nominations.

This is not an award to celebrate academic or athletic achievement. Rather, our search is for the problem solvers, the helpers and the explorers.

The program this year will be more important than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost every facet of society, but especially the way young people learn, interact and participate.

In 2020, young leaders in our communities have stepped up to the plate, organizing food drives, making masks and other personal protective equipment, coming up with new ways to continue time-honored traditions and helping the most vulnerable.

