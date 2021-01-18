Nominations are open for Press' Young Leaders scholarship awards

A worldwide pandemic, a social justice movement and a contentious national election: If the past 10 months have proven anything, it is the importance of leadership nationally and locally.
The Press of Atlantic City believes real leadership is fostered at an early age, which is why each year, we celebrate the high school seniors in our community who have exemplified what it means to be a Young Leader.
The sixth annual Young Leaders awards are now open for nominations.
This is not an award to celebrate academic or athletic achievement. Rather, our search is for the problem solvers, the helpers and the explorers.
The program this year will be more important than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost every facet of society, but especially the way young people learn, interact and participate.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — When Susan Romeo started working in the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High…
In 2020, young leaders in our communities have stepped up to the plate, organizing food drives, making masks and other personal protective equipment, coming up with new ways to continue time-honored traditions and helping the most vulnerable.
In years past, The Press’ Young Leaders program has recognized civic-minded high school seniors like Ocean City’s Mary Grace Jamison, who started a prom beauty parlor to raise $8,000 for Ronald McDonald House, and Egg Harbor Township’s Ayolola “Lola” Oguntuase, who volunteered in local hospitals, embarked on international mission trips with her church and organized projects on human trafficking awareness in her community.
Last year, Millville’s Zachary Nolter, an aspiring nuclear submarine officer, gained a mentor in Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jessica McNulty, also a Millville native, after he was named a Press Young Leader.
The Press once again needs the help of community leaders, mentors, employers, teachers, guidance counselors and others to identify this year’s 2021 South Jersey high school seniors who are already making contributions to their communities.
Qualifying students must be a high school senior in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland or southern Ocean counties. Nominations must include a letter of recommendation from the nominator (you), as well as a brief essay and a completed form listing accomplishments from the nominee (the student).
Ed Salmon wanted to get some daily exercise when he stepped down as Millville High School’s …
After a monthlong nomination process, a handful of judges from throughout South Jersey will pore over the nominations to select 25 Young Leaders, who will be honored in a special supplement printed in The Press in which we will tell the stories of each student’s academic skills, diverse extracurricular activities and service to their communities.
The winners will also receive a small scholarship to assist in their college tuition costs.
Nominations end Feb. 28.
Visit PressofAC.com/youngleaders to nominate an outstanding student.
Vicky Zheng
Tabitha Taylor
Patience Wise
Sakhi Shah
Tabitha Taylor
Zachary Nolter
Anthony Paluch
Chase Spencer
Ashleigh Martin
Mateo R. Perez
Alexandra Boehm
Josh Paul Barnes
Mary Grace Jamison
Jolena Cordasco
Evely Vaquero-Flores
Hariom Brahmbhatt
Connor Shulby
Gabrielle Sangataldo
Daniel Marquez Lopez
Michael R. Mitnick
Evan Daily
Megan Herbein
Omarly Cruz-Lovera
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.