NOAA: Wind power work could not have caused whale deaths

So far at least, no whale deaths have been connected to work tied to offshore wind projects, marine mammal experts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday.

NOAA Fisheries discussed recent humpback whale deaths in a call with reporters, which also included representatives from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the federal agency that oversees wind energy projects.

They said there is no evidence connecting any work on wind power projects with whale deaths.

In just over a month, seven dead humpback whales have washed ashore in New York and New Jersey, including one found last week in the undeveloped north end of Brigantine. Even last month as the first New Jersey whale was found in the Strathmere section of Upper Township, wind power critics sought to link the deaths to offshore work in preparation for planned wind power projects, including the use of sound to map the ocean floor.

Lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, have called for a pause in offshore work connected with wind power, while Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, has said work should continue.

NOAA officials said they have been tracking an increase in the number of humpback whale deaths since 2016, what they describe as an unusual mortality event.

Since Jan. 1, 2016, there have been at least 178 large whale deaths along the Atlantic coast.

Officials are concerned with the deaths this winter, what Sarah Wilkin, coordinator of the Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program in NOAA Fisheries' Office of Protected Resources, described as a “pulse.”

“We are still concerned about this pulse over the past several weeks,” Wilkin said on the conference call.

There have been nine whale deaths along the Atlantic coast since Dec. 1, she said, including two sperm whales. The other seven were humpback whales, including two that washed ashore in Atlantic City.

On Tuesday, another humpback whale was found on a beach at Assateague Island National Seashore in Maryland.

While the experts expressed confidence that the whale deaths had nothing to do with offshore wind, the cause of the deaths was less certain.

Debate grows over recent whale deaths Officials say the most recent whale found dead on a New Jersey shoreline had apparently been struck by a vessel. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Sunday that preliminary results of a necropsy indicates that the humpback whale found Thursday in Brigantine had “blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike.” Lab analysis will be done to confirm the findings. The whale is one of seven found dead on New Jersey and New York beaches in the past month. Some have suggested a link to undersea work for offshore wind projects, but the center said no whale deaths have been attributed to that.

In some cases, the whales showed evidence of being struck by vessels.

One possibility raised on the call is that the small crustaceans and fish on which humpback whales feed have come closer to the shoreline, leading to more interactions between boaters and whales.

Also, if the whale dies closer to shore, it is more likely to wash up onto a beach. Marine mammal experts say most whales that die in the wild do not wash ashore.

Of the whales studied as part of the unusual mortality event, 40% show signs of interaction with human beings, either entanglement or being struck by a boat.

But it can be extremely difficult to establish a cause of death for an enormous animal. The remains are often badly decomposed when they wash ashore.

“It can make it really hard for us to establish a definitive cause of death,” Wilkin said. “That can be very frustrating.”

Currently, the offshore wind power projects proposed, including those in New Jersey, are surveying the ocean floor, said Benjamin Laws, deputy chief for the permits and conservation division with the NOAA Fisheries Office of Protected Resources.

That includes using sound to explore the ocean floor.

“There are no known connections between any of these offshore wind activities and any whale strandings, regardless of species,” Laws said.

Officials said similar technology has been used around the world, with no indication of an increase in marine mammal deaths.

Erica Staaterman, a bioacoustician with BOEM's Center for Marine Acoustics, said the devices used for wind power projects are much less powerful than those used to explore locations for offshore oil drilling, in which the sound is used to penetrate farther below the surface.

“Overall, the sound sources used here are going to be of much lower impact,” Staaterman said Wednesday. As far as officials know, these devices have been used in the past without any associated increase in whale strandings.

The current offshore work in New York and New Jersey primarily consists of mapping the sea floor and immediate sea bottom for engineering the offshore wind turbines, and looking at corridors for burying the underground cables that will bring the power to shore, said Brian Hooker, the biology team lead for BOEM’s Office of Renewable Energy Programs.

That work is also providing environmental data to federal officials, he said.

Staaterman described the system as projecting sound toward the ocean floor with one piece of equipment, with a receiver gathering data on the sound that bounces back. Usually, she said, that would take place in a boat tracing a zig-zag pattern.

“That’s how they get an image of what is on the sea floor or just below the sea floor,” Staaterman said.

There is an expectation that the work will impact marine life, including whales, Laws said. The permits for the work include approval for “incidental taking” of whales. As Laws explained it, the legal definition could include harming whales, but also the incidental harassment of marine mammals, which would typically be illegal under federal law.

That could include potential harm to whales, such as damaging their hearing, as well as causing them to change their behavior, which counts as a lesser kind of harassment. The authorizations would cover the inadvertent change of behavior for whales, but not their injury “and certainly no mortality,” Laws said.

“There is no information that would support any of the equipment being used could directly lead to the death of a whale,” said Hooker.