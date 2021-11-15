NOAA Weather Radio off air, not to come back for 'extended' period of time

Mariners, weather enthusiasts and the public alike in South Jersey saw their National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA) weather radio broadcast go off the air last week, with a return date not expected until December.
The NOAA Weather Radio is an automated 24-hour network of stations that broadcast continuous weather information for the region directly from the nearest National Weather Service office.
Messages are broadcast for meteorological and non-meteorological hazards such as earthquakes, oil spills and AMBER alerts.
"It's a problem with the antenna. Either the antenna itself has failed or the cable feeding into the antenna (has failed)... We are waiting for personnel from the National Weather Service's (NWS) Eastern Region headquarters office to come and look at it. Then, they will lead restoration efforts," said Jon O'Brien, meteorologist for the NWS in Mount Holly, which covers South Jersey. O'Brien notes that it will likely take weeks until it is repaired, as parts will need to be shipped to Atlantic City and personnel will need to travel to make the repairs.
The 162.400 MHz frequency covers roughly an area from Seaside Park to Cape May, westward to Millville north to Chatsworth on land.
The broadcast extends anywhere from 30 miles offshore Seaside Park to 80 miles offshore of Atlantic City. The transmitter is near the corner of the White Horse Pike and Gramercy Avenue in Atlantic City, where commercial radio stations like WFGP-FM and WPGG-FM are located.
While the transmitter is out, those in lower Cape May County and the Cumberland County bayshore can use 162.550 MHz. Most of South Jersey west of the Garden State Parkway can use the Philadelphia Transmitter with a frequency of 162.475, while northern Ocean County can use 162.450 MHz. Those to the east of the Garden State Parkway in most of South Jersey will be unlikely to receive radio transmissions, but the NWS encourages those to visit www.weather.gov/phi for more information.
The vast majority of NOAA's transmitters are operational. The Atlantic City station is just one of the 14 out of service across NOAA's 1033 network as of Monday, a 98.7% success rate. Most of the transmitters are based in the United States.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
