NOAA Weather Radio off air, not to come back for 'extended' period of time

"It's a problem with the antenna. Either the antenna itself has failed or the cable feeding into the antenna (has failed)... We are waiting for personnel from the National Weather Service's (NWS) Eastern Region headquarters office to come and look at it. Then, they will lead restoration efforts," said Jon O'Brien, meteorologist for the NWS in Mount Holly, which covers South Jersey. O'Brien notes that it will likely take weeks until it is repaired, as parts will need to be shipped to Atlantic City and personnel will need to travel to make the repairs.