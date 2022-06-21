No word on ShopRite progress as CRDA looks at other new development

ATLANTIC CITY — The Board of Directors of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority discussed plans for a former firehouse on Atlantic Avenue and the long-vacant Patsy Wallace Community Center in the Ducktown section, but got quiet when a resident asked when work will start on a ShopRite on Baltic Avenue.

During the meeting, held over the phone Tuesday afternoon, Vernon Walker asked for an update on the work during the public comment portion of the meeting. He said he was a minority business owner interested in a security contract. He was told he would be contacted by CRDA officials after the meeting.

Officials broke ground on the high-profile project in November. By March, there was still no sign of work underway. Officials with ShopRite said work would begin this summer, and that the company was looking forward to serving the residents of Atlantic City.

“I have no comment on ShopRite,” said Lance Landgraf, CRDA’s director of planning and development, when contacted after the meeting.

Under an agreement with Village Super Market Inc., the CRDA promised to build a 44,000-square-foot shopping center at 1801 Baltic Ave., what is now a parking lot close to both the Atlantic City Convention Center and Tanger Outlets The Walk. The authority is set to spend $18.5 million on the project and lease the property to Village Supermarket for $1 per year.

Gov. Phil Murphy and lawmakers from throughout New Jersey were in Atlantic City for the groundbreaking, hailing the plan as the end of the city’s status as a food desert. The last major grocery store in the city closed more than 15 years ago.

A spokeswoman from Village Super Market Inc. did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

The board did discuss plans for two other properties, each of which has long stood vacant.

Members agreed to put a property on Arctic Avenue up for auction this summer, after several proposals for the land were rejected.

Among them was a proposal to turn the property into a cannabis facility. It seemed the idea had some support but would have run afoul of state law, which prevents any economic development money from going to cannabis businesses.

While the state has encouraged development of cannabis businesses in marginalized neighborhoods, with the idea of bringing more economic opportunities, the drug remains illegal at the federal level. The law aims to avoid risking federal economic development funds coming to the state.

Landgraf explained the situation to the board, but Mayor Marty Small Sr. was unhappy, saying better communication was needed and that the news that cannabis use was not eligible left a sour taste in the applicant’s mouth.

“We’ve got to get it right here, when we’ve got reputable people who want to invest and get all the way to the finish line and then it’s another story,” Small said.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver responded that the Legislature incorporated that criteria when it approved the cannabis law.

“No state funds from anywhere can be used to support or contribute to the operation of a cannabis business,” she said.

Both Oliver and Small are members of the CRDA board.

The retail cannabis business had offered $1 for the property. Other proposals included a steakhouse and two plans for apartment buildings, each with more than 100 units. The application for the restaurant was incomplete, Landgraf said, and he recommended rejecting both apartment plans. One sought millions in grants and loans from the CRDA, and he said the fourth proposal did not have experience in large-scale development.

The final proposal, for a 112-unit development, would have included a $400,000 payment for the property. But it was rejected over the company’s lack of experience. The bidders’ response to questions “kind of didn’t give us that warm, fuzzy feeling that we would like to have for building a project of that size,” Landgraf told the board.

The board voted to reject all bids and go to auction this summer, with a minimum bid in place. If a cannabis business were to bid on the property at fair market value, it could go forward with that business under state law.

The CRDA serves as the planning and zoning authority for properties that fall within the city's Tourism District, so any proposal put forward for the property by the successful bidder would still face CRDA review, Langraf said after the meeting.

“We still retain land use control, so we still have a say in what goes there,” he said.

The area includes a boarded up building, described as just a shell, and about 25,000 square feet of vacant land on Artic Avenue in the Ducktown neighborhood, set between Bass Pro Shops and The Wave parking garage operated by the CRDA near Tanger Outlets The Walk.

The land once housed the Patsy Wallace Community Center, but that has not been in use for many years. A redevelopment project approved for the site several years ago fell apart, Landgraf said.

In another vote, the CRDA board approved a redevelopment plan for a former firehouse on Ocean Beach Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue, another property that has long been vacant. Landgraf told the CRDA board the city had approved the plan in 2015, but the plan was rendered void when the CRDA approved new land use regulations.

A retail and restaurant use is proposed for the property, which is currently owned by the city.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

