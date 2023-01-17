No vote from CRDA on seeking new grocery proposal for Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Another meeting of the board of directors of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has come and gone with no discussion of a grocery store for Atlantic City.

The CRDA says it still plans to seek new proposals for a supermarket for the city, which has been without a full-service market for more than 15 years.

But at Tuesday afternoon's meeting of the board, there was no vote, and no discussion of the issue.

In fact, the board has not discussed the supermarket plan in public in several months.

The last time there was any public discussion of the proposal at a board meeting was when it was brought up by a member of the public over the summer.

After the meeting, Chair Modia Butler said the board would seek new proposals for the supermarket project.

“We’re firmly committed to there being a high-quality supermarket located within the city of Atlantic City,” Butler said. “It remains to be seen who that partner would be.”

He said it could even be ShopRite, as originally planned, if the company brought the CRDA a new proposal to operate a supermarket in the city.

Last month, Gov. Phil Murphy said an agreement with Village Super Market to operate a ShopRite on Baltic Avenue, to be built by the CRDA, had fallen apart after more than a year of talks.

State officials said the CRDA would move quickly to put out a new request for proposals early this year. A spokesperson for Murphy’s office on Tuesday forwarded any questions about the supermarket plans to the CRDA.

Officials with the CRDA said the process will take time.

“The plan is to get the RFP (request for proposal) out as soon as possible,” said Karen Martin, acting communications director for the CRDA, when contacted Tuesday.

That process typically takes about 12 weeks from the proposal to an in-house review process before being brought to the board for a vote, Martin said.

If counted from Murphy’s announcement and the CRDA sending a letter to Village Super Market after the December meeting, that timeline would have the RFP ready by the March 21 meeting of the CRDA board.

The original estimate for building a supermarket at the Baltic Avenue site was more than a year. The property is currently a parking lot.

While officials confirmed the CRDA letter to Village Super Market went out after a closed session at the December meeting, there was no discussion of the grocery store proposal in public at that meeting, either.

For more than a year, officials did not speak publicly about the plans, even as months slipped by without visible progress.

State and local officials had held a high-profile groundbreaking in November 2021, in which Murphy promised an end to Atlantic City’s status as a food desert. The CRDA had committed to spending $18.5 million to build the new supermarket and lease it to the operator for $1 a year.

Last year, several sources indicated that was not enough, that the operator wanted an additional $500,000 annual guarantee against loss. Officials with Village Super Market never confirmed that number and have not responded to multiple requests for comment over the past several months.