No violations of COVID-19 safety found at Atlantic County office building

ATLANTIC CITY — No violations of COVID-19 protections for workers were found by the state in a recent inspection of the county's Atlantic City office building, according to a Dec. 9 letter from the head of the Health Department's Environmental and Occupational Health Assessment Program.

Three employees in the county's Department of Family & Community Development had filed complaints with the state, alleging workers were at risk of contracting the novel coronavirus in the building, according to County Executive Dennis Levinson.

"Our determination is that the employer is satisfactorily complying with the Executive Order and with PEOSH (Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health) injury and illness reporting requirements," said Program Manager Glenn Pulliam in the letter. "As no violations were found during this inspection, this case will be considered closed at this time."

The building, at 1333 Atlantic Ave., is next to the Atlantic City City Hall.

"They found we are in complete and total compliance with everything," Levinson said. He thanked Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, for not playing politics with the issue and for looking at it honestly, even though members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union brought the charges.