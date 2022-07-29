No update on new ShopRite in Atlantic City, according to CRDA chairman

ATLANTIC CITY — With July, and the summer of 2022, rushing by, there is no update on plans to bring a full-service grocery store to the city for the first time in more than 16 years.

Since some of the major players in New Jersey politics gathered in the city for a groundbreaking in November, there has been no visible progress at the site, where the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has agreed to spend $18.5 million to build a 44,000-square-foot ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Ave.

The agreement would lease the property to Village Supermarket Inc. for $1 a year to operate a ShopRite, with CRDA retaining ownership of the building.

Sources said earlier this month there is a proposal to sweeten the pot with a $500,000 subsidy, and construction costs are rising as well, expected to add millions of dollars to the cost of the project.

A knowledgeable source, who spoke on condition of anonymity earlier this month, said negotiations were stalled, describing the talks between Village Supermarket and the CRDA as being in “lawyer-land.”

As the Board of Directors of the CRDA met by telephone Thursday, there was no discussion of the plans until a member of the public asked about the status at the end of the meeting.

Vernon Walker asked where things stood. He has a security business, Nature’s Finest Security, and has expressed interest in working with the supermarket.

“You haven’t missed anything. We are in the same place we’ve been,” said board Chairman Modia Butler. “As soon as things start to move, you will be updated and alerted.”

Walker also asked about the project at the June CRDA meeting, at which point he said he would be contacted by CRDA staff with information about the status of the project, instead of it being discussed at a public meeting.

Contacted after that meeting, Walker said no one from the CRDA contacted him.

There was no response Friday from a corporate spokesperson for Village Supermarket, nor any response after the June meeting. In March, a ShopRite spokesperson said work was expected to begin this summer.

In November, Gov. Phil Murphy, Mayor Marty Small Sr., ShopRite representatives and others hailed the planned grocery as an end to Atlantic City’s status as a “food desert.”