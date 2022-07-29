No update on new ShopRite in Atlantic City, according to CRDA chairman

ATLANTIC CITY — With July, and the summer of 2022, rushing by, there is no update on plans to bring a full-service grocery store to the city for the first time in more than 16 years.
Since some of the major players in New Jersey politics gathered in the city for a groundbreaking in November, there has been no visible progress at the site, where the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has agreed to spend $18.5 million to build a 44,000-square-foot ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Ave.
The agreement would lease the property to Village Supermarket Inc. for $1 a year to operate a ShopRite, with CRDA retaining ownership of the building.
Sources said earlier this month there is a proposal to sweeten the pot with a $500,000 subsidy, and construction costs are rising as well, expected to add millions of dollars to the cost of the project.
A knowledgeable source, who spoke on condition of anonymity earlier this month, said negotiations were stalled, describing the talks between Village Supermarket and the CRDA as being in “lawyer-land.”
As the Board of Directors of the CRDA met by telephone Thursday, there was no discussion of the plans until a member of the public asked about the status at the end of the meeting.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Board of Directors of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority disc…
Vernon Walker asked where things stood. He has a security business, Nature’s Finest Security, and has expressed interest in working with the supermarket.
“You haven’t missed anything. We are in the same place we’ve been,” said board Chairman Modia Butler. “As soon as things start to move, you will be updated and alerted.”
Walker also asked about the project at the June CRDA meeting, at which point he said he would be contacted by CRDA staff with information about the status of the project, instead of it being discussed at a public meeting.
Contacted after that meeting, Walker said no one from the CRDA contacted him.
There was no response Friday from a corporate spokesperson for Village Supermarket, nor any response after the June meeting. In March, a ShopRite spokesperson said work was expected to begin this summer.
In November, Gov. Phil Murphy, Mayor Marty Small Sr., ShopRite representatives and others hailed the planned grocery as an end to Atlantic City’s status as a “food desert.”
PHOTOS from the groundbreaking for ShopRite in Atlantic City
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
A new ShopRite is being built near the Atlantic City Convention Center.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
City and state officials broke ground in November on the $18.7 million ShopRite project, turning ceremonial dirt that hasn’t been moved since.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
Officials move a pile of earth Thursday to mark the beginning of construction of an $18.5 million ShopRite on Baltic Avenue in Atlantic City.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance. (l-r) Village Super Market Chairman of the Board William Sumas speaking with Governor Murphy.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance. (l-r) Governor Murphy speaking with Atlantic City Mayor Small Sr.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
Atlantic City resident Aliyah Cherrisse said the new ShopRite will make a big difference for single mothers in the city.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance. Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance. Senator Stephen Sweeney.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other dignitaries in attendance. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
Village Supermarket Executive Vice President William Sumas, left, talks with Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday during a groundbreaking ceremony for ShopRite in Atlantic City.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance. Village Super Market Chairman of the Board William Sumas.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance. New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Chairman Modia Butler.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance. (l-r) Assembly Speaker Coughlin, Governor Murphy, and Senator Sweeney.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
bbarlow@pressofac.com
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.