No toll increases on Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry and Betsy Ross bridges in 2022

Motorists who cross the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry and Betsy Ross bridges will not have to pay more in tolls next year.

The Delaware River Port Authority Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday to postpone a scheduled toll increase on the bridges until at least 2023. The action marks the 11th year the DRPA will go without a toll increase on its four bridges across the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, authority officials said.

“I am incredibly proud of this organization’s ability to maintain our high standards of stewardship and service in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising costs beyond our control," said John Hanson, DRPA CEO and PATCO president. "The 2022 budget process was a collaborative effort across DRPA and PATCO to prioritize projects and expenses of utmost importance.”

The current toll schedule, implemented in July 2011, included automatic biennial increases in tolls based on increases in the Consumer Price Index for the Philadelphia region.

In addition to voting on holding tolls at current levels — $5 per car — the board approved a 2022 operating budget of $306.8 million, a slight increase of 0.53% from 2021.