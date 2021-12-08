No toll increases on Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry and Betsy Ross bridges in 2022

Motorists who cross the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry and Betsy Ross bridges will not have to pay more in tolls next year.
The Delaware River Port Authority Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday to postpone a scheduled toll increase on the bridges until at least 2023. The action marks the 11th year the DRPA will go without a toll increase on its four bridges across the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, authority officials said.
“I am incredibly proud of this organization’s ability to maintain our high standards of stewardship and service in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising costs beyond our control," said John Hanson, DRPA CEO and PATCO president. "The 2022 budget process was a collaborative effort across DRPA and PATCO to prioritize projects and expenses of utmost importance.”
The current toll schedule, implemented in July 2011, included automatic biennial increases in tolls based on increases in the Consumer Price Index for the Philadelphia region.
In addition to voting on holding tolls at current levels — $5 per car — the board approved a 2022 operating budget of $306.8 million, a slight increase of 0.53% from 2021.
In 2022, the DRPA expects to collect about $356.1 million in revenue generated primarily from bridge tolls. The projection is based on expectations that the coronavirus pandemic will continue to impact travel between New Jersey and Pennsylvania. 2022 capital expenditures will be $143.2 million.
“The board and DRPA leadership team have worked together over the past several years to ensure that the organization runs efficiently and effectively,” said DRPA Chair Cherelle L. Parker. “This hard work is acknowledged by a budget that freezes tolls for our customers and ensures we have the necessary resources to maintain and enhance the public transportation assets entrusted to the DRPA.”
In 2022, the DRPA will continue with a five-year, $738.9 million capital program. Major projects include the $216.9 million Ben Franklin Bridge suspension span rehabilitation, the $84.4 million de-leading and repainting of the Commodore Barry Bridge, the $35.1 million Walt Whitman Bridge cable investigation and dehumidification, the $74 million Walt Whitman Bridge corridor rehabilitation and the $29.3 million PATCO Franklin Square Station reopening.
“The DRPA continues to maintain its strong focus on fiscal stewardship,” said DRPA Vice Chair Jeffrey L. Nash. “The fact that we are able to fund the operating budget, invest in our public assets and infrastructure and do so without a toll increase is a testimonial to the work of DRPA’s board and leadership.”
