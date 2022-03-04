No tolerance policy trickier than it seems for Atlantic Avenue

ATLANTIC CITY — On the first day of a new Atlantic Avenue "no tolerance" policy against public drinking, public urination and other anti-social behaviors, about three dozen people waited in the parking lot and on sidewalks around Renaissance Plaza for the liquor store there to open.

It was 9 a.m., and many who filed inside Pay Less Liquors as soon as the doors were unlocked already seemed impaired, many looking dazed and some struggling to walk.

They came out Tuesday morning with their purchases, and many stood on the sidewalk outside the liquor store near the entrance to Save A Lot, currently the downtown's largest supermarket. Some sat on walls, in cars, and elsewhere in the area, holding their paper bags.

Area residents complain the people who hang out in the area all day aggressively beg for money from anyone who walks by, and engage in unacceptable behavior around and behind the stores.

"I've lived here all my life. It's terrible I can't go to shop (at the Save A Lot) without people begging for money," said neighborhood resident Lisa Bishop, 57, after dropping off her 4-year-old granddaughter at the Gateway Head Start Center across New York Avenue from Renaissance Plaza.

One day she was waiting for her granddaughter to get out of preschool, and she saw a man exposing himself and engaging in a sex act behind the stores, she said.

"I reported it to the school," Bishop said. "We see heroin bags, needles in front of the school. Kids are young and innocent, they should not be subject to this foolishness."

Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who represents the 3rd Ward including the area around Renaissance Plaza, said he's heard reports of the Gateway school playground being used by people to party, use drugs and have sex.

"There are 200 kids here," Shabazz said, from six weeks to five years, and they need to be protected.

The plaza area has long attracted vagrants and people with mental illness and substance abuse problems. Three years ago, Shabazz chaired a group called the Cleaner and Safer & Healthier committee that sent people to the area two hours a day to try to get people into treatment programs and offer other help.

And the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, which controls the Tourism District where the plaza is located, approved security upgrades. Those included additional lighting and cameras at Renaissance Plaza after City Council unanimously adopted a resolution urging the state agency’s assistance.

But progress was slight.

Part of the problem is people with substance abuse issues being attracted to the city because of social services offered here, and another issue is the effect of COVID-19, which has slowed interventions and kept municipal court from operating at full capacity.

Before COVID, substance abuse treatment was more easily offered to people when they appeared in municipal court after being ticketed or charged, Shabazz said.

Shabazz said he had introduced an ordinance in the past that would have stopped the selling of small bottles of liquor, which panhandlers buy after collecting enough from panhandling.

He couldn't get support for it in the past, he said.

"I'm going to put it up again," Shabazz said.

He is also exploring making it part of the mercantile license for business owners to work in conjunction with police to protect the public.

"We have to make it uncomfortable for people to hang out," Shabazz said. "People should be able to come and shop."

But the law doesn't make it simple to eliminate such behaviors.

"There is no such thing as a loitering law in New Jersey," said Capt. Rudy Lushina as he stood at the corner of New York and Atlantic avenues later in the day, overseeing the situation. "They were struck down a long time ago. We can only do what the law allows us to do."

That includes ticketing people for aggressive panhandling, public urination, or having open containers of alcohol. None of those are crimes, Lushina said, but are violations of municipal ordinances.

It is legal to drink alcohol from open containers on the Boardwalk and in Gardner's Basin and the restaurant and bar area of Tennessee Avenue, he said. And then it only pertains to drinks purchased from bars and restaurants that are in cups with the establishment's name on them.

It is not legal to drink anywhere on Atlantic Avenue, Lushina said.

"People read the headlines and think they can bring a 12-pack," he said, but they are wrong.

If they buy or use drugs they can be arrested, but won't be kept in jail under bail reform.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Wednesday he is working with Atlantic City Police Officer in Charge James Sarkos to hire city workers called police aides to help patrol the area.

"That area will be covered 24 hours a day," Small said. "It's not OK to stand in front of a business and do illegal activity. People will be held accountable."

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.