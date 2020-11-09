No significant changes in Atlantic County races

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr., a Democrat, remains comfortably ahead of Republican challenger Thomas Forkin for a one-year unexpired term. Small secured more than 70% of the 11,043 ballots cast in the mayoral race, according to the most recent updated figures, which came Friday.

It is the same percentage he held on election night when the first batch of votes were released shortly after polls closed.

The results are unofficial until certified. Tuesday is the final day to count mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 3.

Both Small and Forkin said they would seek the full four-year term for Atlantic City mayor in 2021.

Small has been serving as the city's chief executive since October 2019 following the resignation of former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., who pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and resigned. Small vacated his seat on City Council, where he was council president and represented the city's 2nd Ward, to assume the higher office.

Second Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston filled Small's vacated seat last year. Dunston easily won her Democratic primary in July and ran unopposed in the general election. She secured 1,507 votes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}