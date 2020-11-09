No significant changes in Atlantic City races

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr., a Democrat, remains comfortably ahead of Republican challenger Thomas Forkin for a one-year unexpired term. Small secured more than 70% of the 11,043 ballots cast in the mayoral race, according to the most recent updated figures, which came Friday.
It is the same percentage he held on election night when the first batch of votes were released shortly after polls closed.
The results are unofficial until certified. Tuesday is the final day to count mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 3.
Both Small and Forkin said they would seek the full four-year term for Atlantic City mayor in 2021.
Small has been serving as the city’s chief executive since October 2019 following the resignation of former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., who pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and resigned. Small vacated his seat on City Council, where he was council president and represented the city’s 2nd Ward, to assume the higher office.
Second Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston filled Small’s vacated seat last year. Dunston easily won her Democratic primary in July and ran unopposed in the general election. She secured 1,507 votes.
Support Local Journalism
In the school board race, the three candidates who led on election night — Patricia Bailey, Walter Johnson and John Devlin — retained their respective advantages after the updated results were released Friday. Bailey and Devlin were running as incumbents, with the former holding the current position of board president in 2020.
Bailey received 4,408 votes, Johnson got 3,362 and Devlin earned 3,208.
According to the updated tally, 12,019 mail-in votes were cast in Atlantic City, as of Friday.
Atlantic City voted overwhelmingly for Democratic candidates in national, state and county races.
President-elect Joe Biden received more than three-and-a-half times the votes of President Donald Trump, the former Atlantic City casino owner. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker bested Republican challenger Rik Mehta with more than 78% of the vote. Democrat Amy Kennedy was unsuccessful in her bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew in the Second Congressional District race, but carried Atlantic City with roughly 71% of the ballots cast.
Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler, who won overall in the county, received 8,632 Atlantic City votes compared to the 2,349 earned by Republican challenger Joseph O’Donoghue. Atlantic County Surrogate James Curcio, a Republican, received 2,929 votes in Atlantic City, while his Democratic opponent Stephen Dicht received 7,635. But overall in the county Curcio was ahead of Dicht, 65,705 to 59,796.
The two Democratic candidates running for at-large seats on the county freeholder board, Caren Fitzpatrick and Celeste Fernandez, received 7,805 and 7,728 votes, respectively. The two Republican candidates, John Risley and James Toto, got 2,805 and 2,808, respectively. Overall in the county, Risley and Fitzpatrick are ahead.
Atlantic City residents also voted by more than a 3-to-1 margin to legalize recreational marijuana, a ballot measure that passed statewide.
Contact: 609-272-7222
Twitter @ACPressDanzis
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.