No municipal tax increase for Linwood property owners

LINWOOD — There will be no municipal property tax increase for Linwood residents this year.

City Council introduced its $13,047,214 municipal budget for 2021 during its March 24 meeting. The total budget is down $676,387 from 2020 and reflects a tax rate of .929 cents per $100 of assessed property value. The budget slightly decreases the debt tax rate for 2021 to .039, down from .043 last year.

Councilman Matt Levinson presented the budget and explained that the spending plan, while down overall, increases the operating budget for the municipality to $4,036,326, up from $3,942,030. Levinson said increases in statutory costs, which include pensions, are up $62,204, buildings and grounds costs are up $52,000 and group health insurance is up $62,588.

Tax appeals and the decline in ratables continue to hit taxpayers in the wallet, Levinson said. The city’s net valuation is $930,606,100, down $192,300 from last year due to tax appeals. The city had 71 successful appeals in 2020, resulting in $4,484,400 in lost ratables and $159,465 in lost tax revenue.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+3 Democrats endorse Mazzeo slate with Jiampetti for clerk Atlantic County Democrats endorsed Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti for county clerk in …

Mayor Darren Matik said he is hopeful residential tax appeals will decrease significantly, citing the upward trend of local real estate values thus far this year.