No more acting for Police Chief James Sarkos, but concerns raised about diversity

ATLANTIC CITY — After almost two years as interim Officer-in-charge, and then three months as acting chief, Police Chief James Sarkos has quietly gotten the official title, according to the state.

"The Civil Service Commission (CSC) determined James Sarkos was the only eligible candidate for the position of Atlantic City Police Department chief of police," said spokesperson Lisa Ryan of the Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the city under the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act.

"Since Mr. Sarkos was the only eligible candidate, CSC approved the City of Atlantic City’s request to waive the chief examination process. Therefore, Mr. Sarkos is now the Police Chief of the ACPD," Ryan said in an email late Monday.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., who has steadfastly advocated for Sarkos to get the job, swore him in privately Monday, Small said Tuesday.

"I believe he's the right person. We are going to continue to give him the tools to succeed," Small said.

There will be a public ceremonial swearing in soon, Small said.

Sarkos could not immediately be reached for comment.

Now attention is turning to promotions to other higher ranks.

The Atlantic City chapter of the NAACP strongly supports Sarkos's elevation to chief, chapter President Kaleem Shabazz said Tuesday, but he has some concerns about a lack of diversity in the higher ranks in general.

Shabazz is also vice president of City Council.

"There are women in top leadership, but there is no ethnic diversity," Shabazz said.

The concern is for captains and above, he said.

"There are several minority lieutenants," Shabazz said.

Henry M. White Jr., who retired in the fall of 2020, was the prior official chief. He was African American, as was the chief before him, Ernest Jubilee, Shabazz said.

New recruits have been incredibly diverse, Shabazz said.

But with so little diversity in higher ranks, there is not likely to be another minority chief soon, he said.

PBA President Jules Schwenger said the department has finally gotten from Civil Service the lists of qualified candidates for promotions into higher ranks, which police have been seeking for years.

Those lists are good for making promotions for at least three years, she said.

"There are some really great qualified candidates on all the lists who will make great leaders," Schwenger said. "We are over 50% minority police department ... diversity is very important to us, but you cannot force it. We have guys who did excellent on the tests, there are minority officers on the captains' list, a Black female and a Black male."

But Schwenger said promotion is not just about race.

"We've worked really hard to have a fair promotional system," she said. "We all took the same test. Your score is your score. I studied and I'm not in the top 25 (on the Police Sergeant exam). I can only blame myself."

There will likely be five promotions to captain, as current captains move up and there are other openings, she said.

"The reality is the top five (scorers) are white males for the captain's list, but at the same time the rest of the list is more mixed," Schwenger said. "Through attrition and the next round of promotions you will see more diversity."

In Atlantic City under the state takeover, promotional decisions will be made by the state and city together, she said, and they "should go right down the list."

Traditionally the top scorers are promoted first, and the important thing is to get good people in leadership positions.

"We need supervision. We have 50 officers with less than a year on the job. That's a lot," she said of a force that stands at about 270. "With Citistat and Comstat coming, we need people to supervise and be in units, to make it successful.

The NAACP's legal counsel is looking into how their concerns can be addressed, given the rules of the Civil Service Commission, according to Shabazz.

Under Civil Service, promotions are made based on strict criteria, including seniority and test results.

Sarkos had been working since October 2020 under the title interim Officer-in-charge, following White's retirement.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who is also the commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs, had said she was looking at candidates for chief from both inside and outside the department.

The city’s police union filed a lawsuit against the state in early 2021, alleging its search for a new chief outside of the department’s ranks broke tradition and law.

Schwenger said Tuesday the union intends to drop the suit now that Sarkos has been elevated to chief.

In adopting the first Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act (MSRA) state takeover law, the state was allowed to exempt the operations in Atlantic City from the Civil Service Act.

Civil Service was reinstated in the city when the takeover was extended another four years through legislation in 2021.

The date for the chief's swearing in has yet to be set, said Atlantic City spokespeson Andrew Kramer.