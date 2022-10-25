No more acting for Atlantic City police Chief James Sarkos, but concerns raised about diversity

ATLANTIC CITY — After almost two years as interim officer-in-charge, and then three months as acting chief, police Chief James Sarkos has quietly gotten the official title, according to the state.

"The Civil Service Commission (CSC) determined James Sarkos was the only eligible candidate for the position of Atlantic City Police Department chief of police," said Lisa Ryan, spokesperson for the Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the city under the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act.

"Since Mr. Sarkos was the only eligible candidate, CSC approved the City of Atlantic City’s request to waive the chief examination process. Therefore, Mr. Sarkos is now the Police Chief of the ACPD," Ryan said in an email late Monday.

Mayor Marty Small Sr., who has steadfastly advocated for Sarkos to get the job, swore him in privately Monday, Small said Tuesday.

"I believe he's the right person. We are going to continue to give him the tools to succeed," Small said.

There will be a public ceremonial swearing in soon, Small said.

Sarkos could not immediately be reached for comment.

Now, attention is turning to promotions to other higher ranks.

The Atlantic City chapter of the NAACP strongly supports Sarkos' elevation to chief, chapter President Kaleem Shabazz said Tuesday, but he has some concerns about a lack of diversity in the higher ranks of the Police Department in general.

Shabazz also is vice president of City Council.

"There are women in top leadership, but there is no ethnic diversity," Shabazz said.

The concern is for captains and above, he said.

"There are several minority lieutenants," Shabazz said.

Henry M. White Jr., who retired in the fall of 2020, was the prior official chief. He was African American, as was the chief before him, Ernest Jubilee, Shabazz said.

New recruits have been incredibly diverse, Shabazz said.

But with so little diversity in higher ranks, there is not likely to be another minority chief soon, he said.

PBA President Jules Schwenger said the department has finally gotten from Civil Service the lists of qualified candidates for promotions to higher ranks, which police have been seeking for years.

Those lists are good for making promotions for at least three years, she said.

"There are some really great qualified candidates on all the lists who will make great leaders," Schwenger said. "We are over 50% minority police department. ... Diversity is very important to us, but you cannot force it. We have guys who did excellent on the tests, there are minority officers on the captains' list, a Black female and a Black male."

Lt. Andrew Leonard, president of the Superior Officers Association, which represents lieutenants and captains in the police department, said diversity is extremely important, but fairness is at least as important.

"Nobody should be discriminated against, no matter what race they are," Leonard said Tuesday. "The promotional process being used prior to Civil Service (when it was suspended in the first part of the state takeover) led to numerous lawsuits and allegations of bias in promotion."

Schwenger said the force has worked hard to have a fair system.

"We all took the same test. Your score is your score. I studied, and I'm not in the top 25 (on the police sergeant exam). I can only blame myself," Schwenger said.

There will likely be five promotions to captain as current captains move up and there are other openings, she said.

"The reality is the top five (scorers) are white males for the captain's list, but at the same time the rest of the list is more mixed," Schwenger said. "Through attrition and the next round of promotions you will see more diversity."

In Atlantic City under the state takeover, promotional decisions will be made by the state and city together, she said, and they "should go right down the list."

Traditionally the top scorers are promoted first, she said.

"We need supervision. We have 50 officers with less than a year on the job. That's a lot," Schwenger said of a force that stands at about 270. "With Citistat and Comstat coming, we need people to supervise and be in units, to make it successful.

Citistat and Comstat are two new systems for tracking citizen reports of problems in municipal services and policing.

The NAACP's legal counsel is looking into how their concerns can be addressed, given the rules of the Civil Service Commission, according to Shabazz.

Under Civil Service, promotions are made based on strict criteria, including seniority, discipline history, and test results, Leonard said.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who is also the commissioner of the DCA, had said she was looking at candidates for chief from both inside and outside the department.

The city’s police unions filed a lawsuit against the state in early 2021, alleging its search for a new chief outside the department’s ranks broke tradition and law.

Schwenger said Tuesday the union intends to drop the suit now that Sarkos has been elevated to chief.

In adopting the first Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act (MSRA) state takeover law in 2016, the state was allowed to exempt the operations in Atlantic City from the Civil Service Act.

Civil Service was reinstated in the city when the takeover was extended another four years through legislation in 2021.