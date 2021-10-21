No liquor store planned for new ShopRite on Baltic Avenue

The executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority told City Council Wednesday night that rumors of a liquor store opening at the new ShopRite are false.

"There will not be a liquor store there. I can kill that rumor. It’s not happening. You heard it from the director himself," said Matt Doherty, who leads the CRDA.

Doherty attended the meeting to answer questions about the CRDA funded $18.5 million construction project.

A ground breaking for the project is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Under the agreement, Village Supermarket Inc. would lease the property for $1 a year to operate a ShopRite on land owned by the CRDA.

Plans call for a supermarket with more than 44,000 square feet of shopping space at 1801 Baltic Ave., on a property close to both the Atlantic City Convention Center and Tanger Outlets The Walk. The project also includes an approximately 10,400-square-foot mezzanine for administrative support and 227 parking spaces.

The city is considered a “food desert” because access to affordable, healthy food is limited due to the absence of a major supermarket. Food deserts are defined as urban neighborhoods and rural towns without access to fresh, healthy and affordable food.