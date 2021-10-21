 Skip to main content
No liquor store planned for new ShopRite on Baltic Avenue
No liquor store planned for new ShopRite on Baltic Avenue

A parking lot on Baltic Avenue could be the site of a new ShopRite under a plan presented at a hearing Thursday of the planning division of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said it would end the city’s status as a “food desert.”

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

The executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority told City Council Wednesday night that rumors of a liquor store opening at the new ShopRite are false.

"There will not be a liquor store there. I can kill that rumor. It’s not happening. You heard it from the director himself," said Matt Doherty, who leads the CRDA.

Doherty attended the meeting to answer questions about the CRDA funded $18.5 million construction project.

A ground breaking for the project is scheduled for Nov. 18. 

Under the agreement, Village Supermarket Inc. would lease the property for $1 a year to operate a ShopRite on land owned by the CRDA.

Plans call for a supermarket with more than 44,000 square feet of shopping space at 1801 Baltic Ave., on a property close to both the Atlantic City Convention Center and Tanger Outlets The Walk. The project also includes an approximately 10,400-square-foot mezzanine for administrative support and 227 parking spaces.

The city is considered a “food desert” because access to affordable, healthy food is limited due to the absence of a major supermarket. Food deserts are defined as urban neighborhoods and rural towns without access to fresh, healthy and affordable food.

The resort has been without a major grocery store for more than 15 years. The nearest supermarkets are in neighboring Ventnor and Absecon, though the resort does have a discount grocer, Save A Lot, and a number of bodegas.

Access to high-quality foods was identified as a focus in a 2018 report by state officials on steps Atlantic City should take to return to local control. The report, co-authored by Jim Johnson, former special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy, highlighted the city’s issues.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

