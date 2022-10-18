 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

No injuries reported in early morning Ocean City house fire

  • 0

OCEAN CITY – Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on Ferndale Drive Tuesday morning said there were no injuries.

The fire was first reported before dawn, with additional fire companies responding along with the Ocean City Fire Department. The house looked badly damages, with much of the exterior charred at the back of the property.

In the front, the roof showed damage, but the siding and most of the front windows were intact.

For the most part, it looked like firefighters were able to contain the blaze to a single structure, byt the siding of a neighboring house melted from the heat.

The call came in about 6:30 a.m. By about 8:30, the fire was out and crews were beginning to clear the scene.

Representatives of the state fire marshal’s office were at the scene Tuesday morning.

People are also reading…

Firefighters said more information would be released through the city’s public information office.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable moment with sea lion caught by snorkeling family

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News