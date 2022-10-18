No injuries reported in early morning Ocean City house fire

OCEAN CITY – Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on Ferndale Drive Tuesday morning said there were no injuries.

The fire was first reported before dawn, with additional fire companies responding along with the Ocean City Fire Department. The house looked badly damages, with much of the exterior charred at the back of the property.

In the front, the roof showed damage, but the siding and most of the front windows were intact.

For the most part, it looked like firefighters were able to contain the blaze to a single structure, byt the siding of a neighboring house melted from the heat.

The call came in about 6:30 a.m. By about 8:30, the fire was out and crews were beginning to clear the scene.

Representatives of the state fire marshal’s office were at the scene Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said more information would be released through the city’s public information office.