No injuries reported in car fire at MVC in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — There were no injuries when a Dodge Durango caught fire in the parking lot of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission here on Tuesday morning.
Eric Narvaez said he had taken his mother to the DMV when he saw smoke from another car in the lot at about 11 a.m. He said police officers alerted people inside the MVC about the fire.
Narvaez captured images of flames pouring from the car’s engine and of firefighters from the Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company extinguishing the blaze.
No one from the volunteer company could immediately be reached for comment or more details.
Interviewed later that day, Narvaez said he spoke to the owner of the vehicle, who recently had gotten an oil change. The driver pulled in to the parking area after smelling something burning, and got out of the car before the flames spread.
