No injuries in Woodbine house fire
No injuries in Woodbine house fire

Multiple fire companies battled a blaze early Wednesday morning on Calhoun Avenue in Woodbine.

WOODBINE — Firefighters battled an early morning blaze Wednesday at a one-story dwelling, firefighters said.

At 6:42 a.m., the Dennis Volunteer Fire Company provided aid to the Woodbine Fire Department in the 200 block of Calhoun Avenue.

Crews laid about 1,300 feet of hose to reach the house down the dead-end street and attack the fire, the department said. Due to the location of the fire in a non-hydrant portion of Woodbine, a tanker was used to supply water.

There were no reported injuries, the Dennis company said. The fire is under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office and the state fire marshal.

Belleplain, Ocean View and Goshen firefighters aided in the blaze. Cape May Court House, Leesburg and Heislerville also provided tankers. Inspira EMS, State Police and Atlantic City Electric also were on the scene.

