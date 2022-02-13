 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No injuries in Sunday morning Wildwood house fire

WILDWOOD — No injuries were reported Sunday morning as a fire caused significant smoke and heat damage to a unoccupied home in the 100 block of East Davis Avenue, according to Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III.

Wildwood’s Squad Company No. 3 and North Wildwood Fire Department Ladder Company No. 2 were dispatched to the fire at 7:53 a.m., Troiano said.

Company No. 3 was the first to respond under the command of Capt. Matt Johnson, who immediately upgraded the fire to a first-alarm assignment, which brought companies from surrounding municipalities and off-duty personnel. Troiano said the fire came during a shift change, which provided additional personnel.

Troiano said the fire was contained at the house and brought under control in less than 35 minutes. Squad Company No. 3 cleared the scene at 9:59 a.m., he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office, Wildwood City Fire Department’s Arson Unit, and the Wildwood Police Department.

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179

mmelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

