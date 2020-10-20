No increased capacity for indoor dining due to spike in COVID-19 cases, Murphy says

While Chait said every little bit helps, he said it would be even more helpful if the Murphy administration set a goal of when restaurants can open at a larger capacity.

“If they were able to hear a plan for additional strategies or goals we need to be at for case count, then I think people would be more vigilant,” he said.

He added that New Jersey is one of only two states not at 50% capacity for indoor dining. The other is New Mexico.

Internet gaming helps Atlantic City casinos offset revenue losses in September ATLANTIC CITY — Total gaming revenue for the city’s nine casinos was up 3% in September comp…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are more than 19,000 food and beverage establishments across the state, Chait said. Of the $35 million allocated, that means each establishment would receive about $3,684, if only half received funding.

“Those funds may help them get through a month, but they will need significantly more economic relief and some creative solutions as long as they remain restricted in capacity,” he said.

Ricky Alverio, owner of the Funky Cow in Hammonton, said it’s unfortunate for restaurants to be stuck at 25% capacity, but he believes Murphy is doing the right thing.

“Even though people are tired of staying home and want to go out, you’re risking yourself,” Alverio said.