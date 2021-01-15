 Skip to main content
No foul play in deaths of birds near Mainland Regional High School
No foul play in deaths of birds near Mainland Regional High School

Injured brant

One of three injured brant being cared for at a wildlife rehabilitation center after a flock of 12 ended up in the middle of New Road near Mainland Regional High School in Linwood. Seven died in the road after apparently being hit by vehicles, and five were rescued. Two of the rescued brant have since died.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

LINWOOD — Twelve migrate brants that were found in the middle of New Road near Mainland Regional High School on Saturday were injured or killed after they struck powerlines and fell into the road, police said Thursday. 

"This incident was investigated which revealed that a flock of brant took off from the Mainland High School athletic fields. Numerous brant struck the power lines in the area of New Road and Monroe Avenue and fell into the roadway right in front of an oncoming vehicle," the department wrote in a Facebook post. "The operator of the vehicle had no chance to avoid striking the birds."

Seven of the birds were killed and five injured when they struck the powerlines Saturday. Two of the injured birds later died, and the remaining three have been cared for at a bird rescue in Burlington County.

The investigation is now closed, police said.

