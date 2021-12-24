No federal beach work for North Wildwood until at least 2023

NORTH WILDWOOD — On a weekday afternoon, a dog and its owner work their way through a steady December wind sweeping across the beach in the troublesome northeast corner of Five Mile Beach.

The tide is out, so there is a wide, flat beach at Second Street and a narrow patch of sand at the end of a stone seawall, but it is clear that high tide will reach the rocks.

A federal project is in the works, but it will be 2023 at the earliest before federal money adds a grain of sand to the beach.

In the meantime, the city has tried to stem the tide itself.

For the past six years, the city has trucked sand in to the area in the offseason, both so there will be some beach there for the summer and to protect against damage from winter storms.

The process is expensive, and according to Mayor Pat Rosenello, most years the added sand erodes quickly.